Man Utd make contact for astonishing Arsenal signing as brilliant star seeks exit

Manchester United have acted on their interest in Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, though a journalist has warned it will take a huge fee to convince the Gunners to sell.

Lewis-Skelly had a superb breakout campaign in 2024-25, establishing himself as a regular starter at left-back and making 39 appearances in all competitions, with 23 of those coming in the Premier League. The full-back, who can also play in central midfield, will have been hoping to build on that this term, but he has fallen down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

With Arteta preferring to use Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly has had to rely largely on substitute appearances for game time. He has not featured in the Premier League since January.

Rival clubs have taken notice of the situation, mainly Man Utd and Chelsea.

We revealed on March 22 that United have begun laying the groundwork for a potential move for Lewis-Skelly, having added him to their four-man shortlist at left-back.

According to an update from transfer reporter Ben Jacobs, speaking with The United Stand, United have taken the transfer a step forward by making an approach.

However, the Red Devils have been warned they will have to ‘overpay’ to sign the highly rated 19-year-old, as Arsenal do not want to lose him – particularly to a Premier League rival.

“United made an informal enquiry, they like him,” Jacobs said. “The player is prepared to explore options in order to seek more game time.

“If someone wants to approach club-to-club talks, they’ll have to overpay. Suitors will need to get Lewis-Skelly to buy into the move first, in order to convince Arsenal to negotiate.”

Lewis-Skelly’s exact price tag has yet to emerge, but it will likely be huge.

United are pursuing a new left-back who can provide competition and cover for Luke Shaw, in preparation for a long campaign in 2026-27.

Tyrell Malacia is expected to leave this summer, while United see Patrick Dorgu as a future left winger.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd also tracking Benfica, RB Leipzig stars

Lewis-Skelly is not the only left-back on United’s radar. It emerged earlier this week that they have taken a shine to Benfica star Samuel Dahl, having watched him more than 10 times this season.

Sources have confirmed to us that United are also monitoring Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell and David Raum of RB Leipzig.

Returning to Arsenal, Lewis-Skelly could be one of several players to depart the Emirates during the upcoming transfer window.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Ben White and Christian Norgaard are all unhappy with their game time and might depart, while Arsenal are considering selling Gabriel Martinelli, too.

Man Utd: Stunning transfer claim; ‘dream’ move revealed

‘Best in the world’ star would ‘love’ Man Utd move as two elite targets named

Sublime £70m Liverpool target sees Man Utd as ‘dream club’ instead – report

Juventus make fresh Sandro Tonali contact as Man Utd, Man City learn Newcastle star’s true desire