Ruben Amorim looks to have secured his future at Manchester United for the rest of the season.

That is the view of sources close to the club, who insist he is very much on track to meet the goals he was set at the start of the campaign. Amorim had a difficult start to this term, as his future was cast into doubt.

A Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town was a particular low-point but Manchester United have restabilised and started to form an identity.

In the Premier League they are currently three points behind both Chelsea and Aston Villa, who occupy Champions League places in the top four.

Amorim’s remit for the season is compete for a European-placed finish, and he is expected to remain in touch with those positions heading into the decisive stages of the season.

With the league looking so open, and United finding form that looks trustworthy, sources believe Amorim is very likely to stay in charge for the rest of this season and then be given further opportunity to be the man that leads them long-term.

Improvements in style of play and results have been matched by an obvious focus on being better prepared to score set-piece goals, too.

That was obvious in the last game at Crystal Palace, and the schedule across December has even given some at the club a feeling that they could be in the top four by the end of the calendar year.

That would be a great achievement given the Red Devils finished 15th last season and also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

United fans ripped into Amorim for a lack of ‘imagination’ after the shock home defeat to 10-man Everton last week. Gary Neville, meanwhile, claimed the Portuguese’s ‘lack of flexibility’ often takes his side ‘down a cul-de-sac’.

However, United picked up an impressive win at Palace – a notoriously difficult place to go – over the weekend, with Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount getting on the scoresheet.

It is not just Amorim who has earned his place at Old Trafford for the season. We revealed earlier on Monday that Amorim has been impressed by Zirkzee and no longer wants to lose him in January.

Roma hold concrete interest in the Dutch striker but look set to be left disappointed.

