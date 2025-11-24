Manchester United fans did not hold back as they reacted to an ’embarrassing’ 1-0 defeat to an Everton side who were down to 10 men after just 13 minutes when Idrissa Gueye saw red for an altercation with one of his own teammates.

The Toffees midfielder was dismissed for shoving a hand in the face of Michael Keane after a heated row between the two, but that did not stop the visitors going on to record a remarkable win thanks to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s 29th-minute strike.

The result ended Man Utd‘s five-match unbeaten run and left fans feeling like it was two steps forward and three back, with Ruben Amorim‘s tactics once again coming under the spotlight.

Samuel from Cornwall wrote on BBC Sport: “Amorim has as much imagination as a rock. He is useless. At this level of football, what sort of coach or manager can’t adapt to what is going on in front of him? Embarrassing.

Luke also commented: “It is hard to not overreact at the result from a Man Utd fan point of view. The problem is: calling out the team as being the poorest on record and saying the manager has to go is hardly an overreaction. Unacceptable considering a lot of the squad have had an international break to prepare for this game.”

Ruth also wrote: “Absolutely awful from United. Zero ideas on and off the park. The luck they have had to win a few games has disappeared and they are back to showing how poor they really are.”

Gareth, meanwhile, stated: “A team bereft of ideas, without the desire to cover every inch of grass for this club. Leisurely meandering through the game just hoping a goal would present itself. Everton deserved all three points, do not take anything away from that, but United have lost all their identity and have done for a while. The kitchen sink should have been thrown at Everton the whole of the second half. It felt more like a wet paper towel.”

Amorim pulls no punches after Man Utd defeat

Amorim, meanwhile, admitted that the loss was a ‘step back’ for his side after an encouraging recent run of results.

He told BBC Sport: “They were the better team with 11 players and 10. I felt we were not there with the same intensity. They deserved the win.

“The other team helped us with the sending off. We need to do [more] in every moment. If they have 10 let’s push them to the final third.

“We need to do more.”

When asked it felt like a step back for his side, Amorim responded: “Yes. Especially in the way we played the game. Forget the result. The result is really bad but I was more concerned by the feeling I had during the game.

“Everyone should play better today.”

As for what he said to players afterwards? “Nothing. We have training tomorrow. We’ll deal with it tomorrow.”

Latest Man Utd news: Double midfielder move; Semenyo trump card

First up, United are nailed on to swoop for Elliot Anderson, and it is a question of ‘when, not if’ they will act on their interest in him, it has been claimed.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are primed to launch a January assault for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, but TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United could have a potential trump card in the race, while Liverpool are also poised to strike.

And finally, Joao Gomes has had his head turned by United’s interest, according to TEAMtalk sources, but he still faces a big battle to complete a winter move to Old Trafford.

