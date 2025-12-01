Arsenal facing Man Utd fight to sign €50m Bundesliga sensation terrorizing defences – sources

Arsenal are going head-to-head with Man Utd for a Bundesliga forward

The January transfer window is not yet open, but Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy is already the hottest property in Europe, with Arsenal and Manchester United plotting audacious moves to hijack his Bundesliga dominance.

The 29-year-old Guinea international, who terrorized defences at VfB Stuttgart before his €18million switch to Dortmund last summer, has plundered 13 goals and four assists in 22 appearances this season, with three goals and three assists in five Champions League outings alone.

His clinical finishing has catapulted him to the top of Europe’s scoring charts, but whispers of discontent at Signal Iduna Park suggest a mid-winter exit isn’t off the table.

Guirassy‘s allure? A €50 million (£44 million) release clause, exclusive to seven elite clubs: Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. This bargain buyout – confirmed by sources – has supercharged interest, with Dortmund reluctant to lose their talisman mid-season but open to the windfall.

“Serhou wants a big move, and he’s performing like one of the world’s best,” a source close to the player revealed. “January could accelerate things if the right offer lands.”

Arsenal, pushing for a Premier League title, view Guirassy as great depth to their forward line.

Viktor Gyokores has managed just five goals amid Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus’ injury woes, prompting Mikel Arteta to eye the “clinical” Guirassy as an immediate upgrade. Insiders say the Gunners are “monitoring closely” and could trigger the clause early, blending his experience with their youth project for a title tilt.

Amorim wants proven firepower at Man Utd

Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim’s steadying hand, are equally aggressive. With Joshua Zirkzee showing promise but lacking ruthlessness, and Benjamin Sesko still raw, Guirassy represents proven firepower to mentor and menace.

The Red Devils were offered the striker ahead of January and Amorim’s public backing of Sesko hasn’t quelled their pursuit. “He’d add goals and leadership—perfect for their rebuild,” the source stated. United’s interest dates to Guirassy’s Stuttgart days, where he notched 28 Bundesliga strikes.

Yet rivals lurk, with Chelsea craving a short-term fix beyond Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, while PSG are eyeing an upgrade on Goncalo Ramos. Barcelona have also listed Guirassy and Real Madrid want depth behind Kylian Mbappé. Saudi whispers from Al-Hilal tempt with mega money contracts, but Guirassy would prefer to play in the Premier League.

Dortmund, buoyed by a strong 25/26 campaign, would reinvest wisely, but losing their Champions League joint-top scorer could sting.

For Arsenal and United, this is no idle flirtation—it’s a statement of ambition. As bids brew, Guirassy’s saga could ignite the winter window.

