Man Utd transfer plan ‘comes together perfectly’ with multi-trophy haul now expected

Manchester United look to have got yet another transfer decision right if the latest from the Daily Mail’s Man Utd expert is anything to go by.

It’s fair to describe Man Utd’s transfer dealings in the post-Ferguson era as patchy at best. Mistakes have also been made since INEOS took control, though last summer’s additions – Senne Lammens, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko – strongly suggest United are finally getting it right.

The decision by United’s hierarchy to sign Lammens and not Emiliano Martinez – who Ruben Amorim pushed for – has been lauded in the media.

And according to the Mail’s Chris Wheeler, there’s another masterful move United have made that’s gone under the radar.

Wheeler highlighted Man Utd’s decision to NOT loan out 18-year-old striker, Chido Obi, despite suggestions he’s ready for first-team football.

Obi – who has always scored for fun in the youth ranks thanks to his vastly superior physical attributes – made eight first-team appearances for the Red Devils last year.

But rather than have Obi warm the bench most weeks or loan him out to a lower league club, Man Utd twice elected to keep the Dane in situ and playing regularly for both the Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

That decision has already been justified, with the report explaining: ‘United made a conscious decision in January that they would not entertain loan offers for Chido Obi.

‘The 18-year-old would instead be the focal point for both the Under-18s and the Under-21s, and be put in a position to fire United to four trophies.

‘That extra responsibility, as well as forcing Obi to develop his game to go beyond physically bullying opponents, as he has at younger age groups, came together perfectly on Monday when he scored four goals against Leicester City.

‘He is benefitting immensely from oscillating between the age-groups, and while a year ago he was mixing with the first-team, the feeling is that taking a step back will help him in the long run.

‘Obi is Darren Fletcher’s starting striker for this FA Youth Cup run, where United are into the quarter-finals, and he could also feature in the semi-finals of the Under-18 Premier League Cup against West Ham, whom his brother plays for.

‘At Under-21s level, Obi will lead the line against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Premier League International Cup, while also hoping to deliver Premier League 2 glory via the end of season play-offs.

‘A loan move is viewed as much more likely going in to next season, but many at United feel vindicated to have made Obi a priority across two age-groups this season.’

