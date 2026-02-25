Man Utd masterclass with signing to become ‘bedrock’ of team for ‘decade at least’ – ‘take a bow Berrada, Wilcox and Vivell’

Manchester United and their hierarchy have been lauded for ignoring Ruben Amorim and pushing through a risky signing that is already paying huge dividends.

The bulk of Man Utd’s summer spend went towards the forward line, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all arriving for big fees.

The fourth first-team addition came between the sticks, and if former boss Ruben Amorim had got his way, Emiliano Martinez would have joined.

The Aston Villa stopper was on board with moving to Old Trafford, though aged 32 at the time, the move would have been short-sighted.

Instead, Man Utd turned to the relatively inexperienced Senne Lammens who joined from Royal Antwerp for just £18m (€21m, $24.5m).

The decision has quickly proven justified, with Lammens looking assured beyond his years and Martinez suffering a dip in form at Villa Park this term.

And according to The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler – who specialises in covering the Red Devils – Lammens will be the bedrock of United’s team for the next decade at least.

He wrote: ‘Senne Lammens has been the epitome of calm from the moment he took his place in the United goal for the first time in October. An attritional Monday night on Merseyside was his finest hour yet.

‘”Bloody brilliant!” was David Moyes’ verdict, and you couldn’t put it any better than the Everton manager.

‘Of course, Moyes knows all about the pressure of life under the microscope at Old Trafford. The former United manager has lived it. Breathed it. Seen what it can do to the most talented of players.

‘So far, Lammens has navigated it all with the minimum of fuss even though, remarkably, this is only his second full season as a No 1 after breaking through at Royal Antwerp.

‘At 23, he is mature beyond his years with a talent and temperament that will only improve with time. Already, he looks like the kind of goalkeeper who can be the bedrock of this United team for another decade at least.’

Man Utd fans have hierarchy to thank for Lammens coup

Highlighting the part United’s hierarchy including Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and Christopher Vivell played, Wheeler added: ‘It could have worked out very differently.

‘United juggled Lammens and Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez right up until deadline day last summer.

‘Ruben Amorim was known to want the World Cup winner from Argentina, but the United hierarchy saw the value in Lammens, a player 10 years younger than Martinez with one of the most impressive records in Europe.

‘Take a bow Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell. Coupled with United’s winning goal, fashioned by Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha, this was a moment to savour for United’s chief executive, director of football and head of recruitment.’

