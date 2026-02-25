Rashford makes cheeky request of Barcelona as Romano reveals ‘progress’ in Man Utd sale

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford wants a different role at Barcelona, though failure to get it won’t prevent his permanent transfer to the Camp Nou, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the progress that’s been made in the Manchester United sale.

Rashford, 28, is thriving during a season-long loan at Barcelona. The forward has notched 23 goal contributions (10 goals, 13 assists) in 34 appearances, and making those numbers all the more impressive is the fact he’s not a guaranteed starter.

It’s no secret he wishes to turn his loan spell permanent, and Barcelona can do just that by taking up their option to buy worth €30m.

But according to a fresh update from Marca, Rashford would like assurances he’ll be in the starting eleven more often if joining outright.

That is a rather ambitious request, given when all are fit, Barca’s starting front three is a fearsome one – Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal.

Eight of Rashford’s 21 LaLiga appearances have been from the bench, and there’s Ferran Torres (17 league starts) to contend with too.

Of course, Lewandowski may well move on in the summer, but an exit will result in a new striker arriving – Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is the dream target – rather than Rashford playing up top.

In any case, the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, suggests Rashford spending more time than he’d like on the bench will NOT result in the transfer falling through.

After confirming on YouTube that Barcelona have already informed Rashford they want him to stay and the winger’s desire to continue their relationship is mutual, Romano stated: “Now the negotiation on contract terms between Marcus Rashford and Barcelona is underway, and it’s going very well.

“So financially, on the player side, talking about the salary, Barcelona are making progress to reach an agreement with Rashford.

“Then there is the club-to-club side. Barca want to negotiate on the €30m option. Man Utd’s message remains very clear – ‘we want that money! If you want Rashford, pay €30m or Rashford is not joining’.

“So it’s club-to-club that is the point. Let’s see if Barca decide financially that they can proceed with €30m, or whether they keep trying to negotiate the fee.”

Romano concluded by stating that with Rashford “on their side” and edging towards an agreement on personal terms, Barcelona feel they can strong-arm Man Utd into accepting a reduced sum.

