Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd plotting huge double signing after Carrick ‘push’

Manchester United have made the signing of a new left-back their ‘priority’ for the remainder of the summer transfer window, and Michael Carrick also wants the Red Devils to land a central midfielder, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

So far this summer, Man Utd have bolstered their midfield with the captures of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, while also signing Tynan Thompson and Karl Darlow. Thompson is an exciting 18-year-old winger who has joined United’s U21 side, while Darlow has become Senne Lammens’ new backup goalkeeper.

United swooped for Tielemans and Santos after missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Carrick’s side have also been told that Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott of Bournemouth are not available for transfer this summer.

United continue to search for a third midfielder who can complement Tielemans and Santos, while they also require a left-back who can compete with Luke Shaw and eventually succeed the Englishman.

On YouTube, Romano analysed United’s transfer plans by saying: “Manchester United are currently very focused on a new left-back.

“Conversations are happening behind the scenes on several profiles. We know that one of the favourites was Lewis Hall at Newcastle, but Newcastle don’t want to sell the player.

“There are more candidates in the list at Manchester United being assessed, being discussed.

“For sure, Man Utd are working on a new left-back, that’s the priority.

“In terms of [a] midfielder, it might depend on opportunities. So if the right opportunity appears, I think United could still do something in midfield.

“Otherwise, they could stay with the current squad as they already added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to the team.

“So let’s see if the right name appears on the market, otherwise Man Utd will still focus their efforts on left-back.

“Michael Carrick, not just in public in interviews, but also in private conversations with the club, is pushing to get one more player at least, might be two.”

Man Utd evaluating left-back, midfield targets

Our sources state that United view David Raum (RB Leipzig), Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander) and Antonee Robinson (Fulham) as alternatives to Hall.

United have previously shown interest in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, though that move appears unlikely.

We revealed on August 10 that United could make a £30m move for Raum after internally admitting they need to explore other targets to Hall.

With regards to their midfield hunt, United admire Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, but the Cameroonian will miss the start of the new season after picking up an ankle injury.

Possible solutions for United include Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Manu Kone (Roma) or Tchouameni’s Madrid team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.

Meanwhile, Gavi has reportedly reached a decision on joining United from Barcelona for £47m.

Plus, United have received a boost as Galatasaray are preparing to move on from Bruno Fernandes.