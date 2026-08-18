Paris Saint-Germain will not use Liverpool targets Bradley Barcola and Ibrahima Mbaye while their futures remain unresolved, meaning both players could already have played their final games for the European champions, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources within the Parc des Princes have confirmed to us that Barcola and Mbaye were left out of Sunday’s Trophée des Champions clash with Lens following discussions with head coach Luis Enrique.

We can reveal that Enrique, who delivered a frosty update on Barcola’s future both before and after the game, has agreed with the PSG hierarchy that it was best for neither player to feature again while their futures appear increasingly likely to lie away from Paris.

TEAMtalk understands that stance will remain in place until there is greater clarity over their situations, with Liverpool continuing talks over the transfer of both players.

As previously revealed, the representatives of Barcola and Mbaye have already agreed personal terms in principle with Liverpool.

The main issue remains the overall transfer packages, with negotiations continuing over both players. However, the capture of Barcola is the clear priority for Liverpool, with the 28-cap France star very much seen as the marquee replacement for Mohamed Salah in the Reds’ attack.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Liverpool have made one official offer of €115million (£98million, $133m) for Barcola.

PSG’s stated valuation remains €170million (£145million, $196million), although, as sources have previously stated, there is a belief within the market that the French champions will eventually reduce their demands…

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However, with Liverpool officials currently in Paris trying to negotiate terms, there remains plenty of work still to be done before a compromise can be reached.

Regardless of any price reduction for the 23-year-old star, PSG are still expected to demand a fee that would set a new British transfer record, with sources indicating they would be looking for more than £125million – the fee the Reds paid Newcastle last year for Alexander Isak – to sanction Barcola’s departure.

The arrival of Mika Godts, though, has helped PSG prepare for the possibility of losing Barcola, while Mbaye’s situation is also being assessed as Liverpool continue to explore whether they can complete both deals.

Key to any potential deal, though, is the fact that Barcola has made clear his desire to move on – and with Anfield his desired destination, that gives Liverpool serious optimism that a deal can be struck.

Indeed, sources exclusively revealed back on June 13 that Barcola had made clear to Enrique his desire to leave the Parc des Princes this summer over concerns he had fallen down the pecking order under the Spanish tactician.

For now, though, neither Barcola nor Mbaye is being used by Enrique, and both are effectively waiting for their futures to be resolved.

The next step is for Liverpool and PSG to bridge the valuation gap, with Barcola now firmly the priority and his final appearance for the European champions potentially already behind him.

Hopes that Liverpool will land Barcola also soared after the PSG star was told how he can force through a record-breaking move to Anfield.