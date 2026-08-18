Galatasaray tried to sign Bruno Fernandes but have settled on Aleksey Batrakov

Galatasaray have moved on from Bruno Fernandes by making their move for Russian starlet Aleksey Batrakov, with club sources insisting the attacking midfielder was always their top target – leaving the Portuguese star free to negotiate terms on a proposed giant new deal at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

Galatasaray made a recent enquiry about Fernandes but were again told no, and have now switched their focus to Batrakov, who is due in Istanbul to complete a deal worth more than €30million (£26m, $35m) after an agreement was reached between the Turkish giants and his club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The development comes as Fernandes continues talks with Manchester United over a new contract, with the captain wanting a deal that would keep him at Old Trafford into the next decade.

United are open to extending the Portugal international’s stay, but the key question remains whether they are prepared to offer the four-year agreement Fernandes wants.

The midfielder turns 32 next month but has just enjoyed arguably his finest season at Old Trafford, with his performances earning him the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Fernandes is already tied to United until 2028, with the club also holding an option to extend that agreement by an additional year, but he wants a fresh commitment that would secure his long-term future.

TEAMtalk revealed in May that initial conversations had already begun and those discussions are continuing.

Fernandes has also made it clear that he does not want to leave United. He rejected an approach from Al-Hilal earlier this summer despite the significant financial package that was available to him.

Galatasaray’s decision to move for Batrakov effectively brings their interest in Fernandes to an end.

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TEAMtalk previously revealed that Batrakov had also been a target for Paris Saint-Germain, while United, Manchester City and Chelsea were among the English clubs to have looked at the 21-year-old.

However, the British interest was complicated by the sanctions currently preventing direct transfer business involving Russian clubs because of the war in Ukraine.

Galatasaray have now pushed ahead with their own move, and sources at the club insist Batrakov was always their preferred option. His arrival is now expected to close the door on any further pursuit of Fernandes.

That leaves Fernandes’ focus firmly on his Manchester United future.

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TEAMtalk understands Fernandes – who already has a combined 215 goals and assists from 327 appearances for Man Utd – wants to stay at Old Trafford but also wants INEOS to demonstrate the same commitment to him, which is why the length of any new contract is central to the ongoing discussions.

United must now decide whether they are willing to offer the four-year deal Fernandes wants – which could potentially take him through to the ripe old age of 35.

Either way, the player’s preference is clear: he wants to remain captain and a central figure at the club well into the next decade.