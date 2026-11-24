Mauricio Pochettino will have less than £50million to spend to improve his Manchester United squad in the January transfer window, with a report also revealing the preferred defensive target out of Nathan Collins and Calvin Bassey.

Man Utd fans want INEOS to enter the market for a new centre-forward, left-back and centre-half this winter to solve key problems in the team and significantly improve the squad depth. But United will not be able to break the bank for three mega-money signings.

The Red Devils spent £155million – a large portion of their transfer funds – on their midfield rebuild over the summer, bringing in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe also wants United to be run more sustainably as a club, so he would probably rather they spend big money in summer windows rather than the hectic and messy January windows.

According to Chris Wheeler, the Daily Mail’s northern sports correspondent, Pochettino will have under £50m to spend in January, with financial rules another limiting factor.

Pochettino will be restricted to two signings, despite the need for a centre-back, left-back and striker. That means he will have to cope without an addition in one of those key – and problem – areas.

The report adds that United could take risks in the transfer market and stretch their finances by signing an extra player if there is a real threat of relegation come January, but that will only happen under bad circumstances as INEOS plan to act responsibly.

Brentford captain Collins, Fulham’s Bassey and Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite are the main central defenders under consideration at Old Trafford.

Wheeler reports that Collins is emerging as a strong candidate to join Pochettino’s side, ahead of Bassey and Branthwaite.

Wheeler expects Bassey to sign a new contract with Fulham, while Branthwaite is too expensive as he will cost over £70m.

However, it is important to note that we revealed on Monday that United are set to launch a formal move for Bassey in January as they try to disrupt his contract talks at Fulham.

When asked about the defensive search, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey said on Tuesday morning: “As we confirmed, they watched Bassey at the weekend, but they have been keeping close checks on Collins and Branthwaite in recent months.

Man Utd working on January additions

“They rate them all and know they would be an immediate upgrade. All three offer not just proven Premier League experience, but huge quality.”

The Times reported on Monday that Pochettino and United will ‘prioritise’ the capture of a striker such as Folarin Balogun in January, over the addition of a left-back or centre-half.

But United cannot neglect the left-back position as a replacement for Luke Shaw is desperately needed.

Pochettino and United officials need to hold crunch talks in the coming weeks to determine exactly which players they will target to improve the side.

Fabrizio Romano has provided a timeline for such discussions to take place.