Sporting CP defender Maxi Araujo has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and he will get the chance to show his talents to Mauricio Pochettino in the Champions League tonight.

The Red Devils face Sporting in Portugal in a Champions League clash tonight, which will be Pochettino’s second game in charge of the club.

Pochettino will hope to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in his first game, but Man Utd-linked Araujo will try to make things difficult for him.

Araujo, 26, has established himself as one of Sporting’s most important players since joining the club in 2024. He can play as a left-back or left-winger and has made 14 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The 35-time-capped Uruguayan international is expected to start for Sporting tonight, and with Man Utd actively looking to bring in a new left-back, their scouts will no doubt be watching him closely.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed in an update yesterday that a left-back signing is one of Man Utd’s three transfer priorities for January, alongside a new centre-back and striker.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri are both confirmed targets, but Araujo has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past.

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Man Utd have two more likely left-back signings than Maxi Araujo

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League game, Araujo was asked about the speculation surrounding his future, and whether he could leave Sporting.

As cited by Sport Witness, Araujo admitted that he is aware of the transfer rumours: “They’re lovely things, of course they reach us, but nothing changes. For me, the most important thing is Sporting, to keep doing things well, to work

“Hopefully we can win, which is the most important thing, and, personally, have a great game, for myself, my teammates and my family.”

Getting Araujo out of Sporting in January will be no easy task, for any interested club.

He is under contract with the Portuguese giants until 2030, and his deal is reported to include an €80million (£67m /$87.5m) release clause.

This puts Sporting in a strong negotiating position, so they certainly won’t let Araujo go cheaply.

Meanwhile, we understand that a loan signing is more likely for Man Utd in the left-back position this winter.

“At left-back, a loan switch again looks the most likely route, with two high-profile opportunities on the table – as we have previously revealed. United have held talks with Barcelona regarding Alejandro Balde and have also spoken to neighbours Manchester City concerning Rayan Ait-Nouri,” Bailey shared in his report yesterday.

“Both Balde and Ait-Nouri have been informed they can leave their respective clubs in January, and United are keen on both players. A switch to Old Trafford holds strong appeal for the pair, given United can offer regular first-team football going forward.

“Balde and Ait-Nouri are both of international quality, and the fact they are available plays right into United’s hands. They desperately need cover for Luke Shaw – but we have known that since the summer.”

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