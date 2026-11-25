Richarlison will be looking to get out of Tottenham Hotspur as quickly as possible in the January transfer window, and his agent has dropped a major hint on where he could go next.

The Brazilian came close to re-joining former club Everton last summer, but reportedly rejected the wages on offer from the Toffees and the move fell through.

Richarlison, 29, also held talks over a switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor, but that deal also failed to get over the line, leaving him in limbo at Spurs.

Roberto De Zerbi decided to brutally leave Richarlison out of his Premier League squad after the summer transfer saga, and he hasn’t played a single game of senior competitive football this season.

Richarlison’s agent, Fidel Carvalho Soares, has now revealed that the forward is open to a move to Saudi Arabia, though plays down recent links with Al-Ahli.

“What is being said about negotiations between Al-Ahli and the player are just rumours,” he said, as cited by Sport Witness. “However, Richarlison would welcome the opportunity to play in the Saudi league soon.

“Richarlison really likes the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, but there has been no contact from any clubs so far. These are just rumours. We are waiting for official offers, and at that point, we will explore the possibility of Richarlison’s transfer,” he added.

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Everton return unlikely as Tottenham reduce Richarlison price tag

The comments of Richarlison’s agent appears to quash suggestions that Everton could reignite a move for their former star in January.

The Toffees have made bringing in a new forward a priority, with David Moyes currently having just one recognised striker, Thierno Barry, in his ranks currently.

In any case, Everton are looking at other targets. We have revealed previously that Dinamo Zagreb’s Dion Beljo, Rennes’ Esteban Lepaul, and Real Sociedad’s Orri Óskarsson are all being considered by the Merseysiders.

A move to Saudi Arabia appears far more likely for Richarlison at this stage, but Spurs look set to make a major loss on the forward regardless.

We revealed earlier this month that Spurs have dropped Richarlison’s price tag to just £10-15million as they look to guarantee his exit this winter.

A transfer for that price would see Spurs take a huge financial hit, as they signed Richarlison from Everton for £50m, rising to £60m in July 2022.

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see whether a Saudi side does make an official offer in January, with a winter Tottenham exit now almost inevitable.

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