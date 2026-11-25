Man Utd manager Mauricio Pochettino needs to find the right balanace in his squad

A second source has now claimed a frustrated Manchester United star will push to leave the club in January, though the player in question – frustrated by Mauricio Pochettino’s rejection of him for the club’s opening game of the season – is refusing to turn his back on the club entirely.

The Red Devils failed to get the uplift they were hoping for in the Argentine’s first game at the helm, which resulted in a sorry 4-0 thumping at bitter rivals Liverpool. Although Leny Yoro’s early red card in the game has since been overturned, that will come as no comfort to the 54-year-old whose task is to steer Manchester United away from the relegation zone and up the Premier League table.

However, there is no doubting Pochettino has his work cut out. That heavy loss at Anfield means the Red Devils have conceded a woeful 23 goals in 11 Premier League matches – the second-worst tally in the division – and more than three times the amount that leaders Arsenal (seven) have breached.

Getting that defensive blend right will be essential if United are to climb the league and, with a new centre-half among Pochettino’s top targets in the January window, one of the club’s brightest young talents, Ayden Heaven, has now decided his career will be best suited by moving elsewhere.

The 20-year-old defender moved to Old Trafford in February 2025 from Arsenal, going to make 32 senior appearances for the Red Devils. A defender with great promise, he featured 18 times last season and eight times already this.

However, after failing to be included in Pochettino’s first match in charge, BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella has revealed that the young centre-back is ‘open’ to leaving Old Trafford in January.

However, rather than seeking a permanent exit, Kinsella claimed that Heaven would prefer a loan exit, revealing in his report: ‘Exclusive: Manchester United’s Ayden Heaven is open to a January move.

‘The defender, 20, believes the club’s ongoing struggles may limit his chances but is keen to take the next step in his development.

‘Loan preferred but permanent not ruled out.’

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Second source claims Heaven wants out at Man Utd

Just hours after Kinsella’s report, a second source confirmed Heaven is also looking to quit Old Trafford, fearing Pochettino’s quest to bring in a new centre-half in January will push him down the order.

And with the likes of Brentford’s Nathan Collins and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey both touted as top targets, Heaven now knows he may be best served seeking regular minutes elsewhere.

Per talkSPORT, the 20-year-old ‘could be set to leave the club when the transfer window opens’ in January.

Their report adds that Heaven, who has made just two Premier League starts this season, is ‘concerned over how the managerial change could impact his development’.

And with the player accepting that the club’s new manager could turn to more experienced options to help guide them away from the relegation danger zone, it adds: ‘Now on his third manager in 21 months at Old Trafford, the young defender has accepted Pochettino may prefer more experienced options as United bid to avoid a shock relegation’.

Reflecting on where the young defender may end up, the report claims that both Fulham and Barcelona previously held an interest in the Heaven, though it remains to be seen if either will resurrect that during the upcoming winter window.

Heaven’s deal at Old Trafford runs until 2029, with the Red Devils retaining an option to extend that by an extra year.

As for who comes in during January, we understand the club has three priority targets for the winter window, with an official bid for the first of those poised to be launched imminently.

Meanwhile, United made a huge mistake not re-signing one of their former strikers during the summer, according to a pundit, with Pochettino ‘protesting already’ for January additions.