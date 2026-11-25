Leeds United star Ao Tanaka is understood to have agreed terms on a new two-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road, with the 28-year-old earning what sources describe as a significant pay rise after becoming a vital cog in Daniel Farke’s side.

When the Whites brought in the Japanese star in a cut-price £2.9m deal in the summer of 2024, little was known, or expected, of Tanaka, having not played at a higher level than Bundesliga 2 during his time with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

But after helping Leeds earn promotion from the Championship during his first season at Elland Road, Tanaka – after some initial issues acclimatising to the levels required in the Premier League – has become one of the first names on the Whites’ team sheet this season.

Indeed, having started nine of the club’s 11 Premier League games to date, Leeds – now up to seventh in the Premier League after an eye-catching 4-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday – now consider Tanaka as vital to their plans.

And, as we exclusively revealed on November 19, Leeds have now moved to open talks with the player over an extension to his deal at Elland Road, which is currently due to expire in June 2028.

Now, just a matter of days later, sources can now confirm that rapid progress has been made in those talks, with an agreement already reached with the hugely popular star over a one-year extension to his existing terms.

As part of the new arrangement, Tanaka, who currently earns a modest basic £30,000 a week at Elland Road, will see his salary ‘significantly rise’ as a reward for his progress.

And while we’re not being told the exact figures, we understand it will bring him closer towards – albeit not on the same level – as the club’s highest earners, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harry Wilson.

Significantly, we also understand those talks with Tanaka have been reported as having been “smooth and easy”, with the player’s commitment to Leeds never in doubt and with sources explaining exactly why he is “thrilled” to sign…

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Three reasons why Tanaka was happy to stay at Leeds

While earning a pay rise certainly helped push those talks along, they were not the most significant factor in Tanaka’s decision to extend his stay at Elland Road.

And while sources last week revealed the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all expressed an interest in the player at various points over the last year, we can reveal that Tanaka has no desire to pursue any of those, having been categorically told that the player has ‘not entertained leaving’ at any point.

Furthermore, we’re also informed by sources that Tanaka “loves the club” and “wants to go to the next level” with Leeds, where Farke is also credited with moulding his career.

The fact that the Leeds United boss has also agreed terms on an extension of his own is also key to Tanaka’s thinking.

In addition, we’re also told that Tanaka has a deep-lying appreciation for both the 50-year-old Whites boss and the club in general, recognising that Leeds were the ones who took the chance on him and helped him to fulfil his dream of playing top-flight football in a big five European league.

Having now agreed terms on a fresh deal, Leeds will also turn their focus to nailing down another vital star in Calvert-Lewin. The England striker, also contracted to Elland Road until 2028, is also ready to commit to a new deal, with the player recently being linked with a move to a title-challenging side.

Leeds do still want another striker to compete for Calvert-Lewin’s shirt, with recently-linked Middlesbrough star Will Lankshear reportedly reaching a decision on a possible January exit after a blistering start to life on Teesside.