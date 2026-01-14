Andre Onana will be told that there will be no lifelines for him at Manchester United, with the club’s decision on him final and regardless of who takes charge of the club permanently, and with forlorn claims that the Cameroon star hopes for a second chance to prove himself at Old Trafford emphatically dismissed.

The goalkeeper moved to Old Trafford in a £43.9m switch from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 when Erik ten Hag convinced the Manchester United board to fork out the biggest fee for a goalkeeper – and by some considerable margin – in their history. But the 29-year-old’s time at Old Trafford was shrouded in controversy, with Onana guilty of a series of high-profile blunders and with the club’s decision to sign him from Inter Milan regularly called into question.

With Onana falling foul and dropped on occasions by former boss Ruben Amorim, it was no surprise when the 53-time goalkeeper was farmed out on loan to Trabzonspor, signing for the Turkish Super Lig side for the season.

While the deal was a dry loan, containing no option or obligation to make permanent, meaning Onana’s future will again come under the spotlight at season’s end.

Now, according to The i paper journalist, Pete Hall, a Manchester United expert, he claims the sacking of Amorim as manager has given Onana what he describes as ‘forlorn hopes’ of earning a second chance to prove himself at Old Trafford, in the belief that their next manager – whoever he may be – may be open to the idea of favouring a goalkeeper blessed with strong feet and the confidence to build up play from the back.

However, sources insist to TEAMtalk that, regardless of who comes in as United manager, there will be no way back for Onana, with the club already having seen enough of the player and already having made clear their wishes to offload him permanently in the summer.

Man Utd adamant Onana has no future at Old Trafford – Sources

Onana’s deal – worth £120,000 a week – still has two and a half years left to run, with the club also having the option to extend that by a further year to 2029.

Given their determination to offload him, that will not be a conversation at Old Trafford, with our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, making clear the club’s wishes to move him on next summer and in the hope that a permanent move to Trabzonspor could be green-lit.

Jones said: “Andre Onana is finished at Man Utd. We should have no doubts that he has played his last game for the club, and there is real hope that his loan move genuinely does turn into a permanent one.

“There is a sense of relief that he has started positively and that there is a sense of optimism that they can completely move on from him now.”

Onana, who made 72 appearances for United in the Premier League, keeping just 18 clean sheets, has now appeared 14 times for the northeastern Turkish side, who currently sit third in the SuperLiga table.

