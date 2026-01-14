Klopp ‘requests’ Real Madrid sign Newcastle ace and elite winger to begin new era with a bang

A stunning report claims Jurgen Klopp will dispense with Vinicius Jr if taking charge at Real Madrid, and has already requested two huge signings to fill the void, one of which would come from Newcastle.

Real Madrid parted ways with Xabi Alonso earlier this week, with Alvaro Arbeloa taking charge in an interim capacity until the end of the season.

The hunt for a new permanent manager in the summer is underway, and Liverpool legend Klopp is hugely admired at the Bernabeu.

Klopp, 58, has publicly played down talk of returning to management with the LaLiga giant. However, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg is insistent Klopp will give ‘serious consideration’ to joining Madrid if they reach out.

And according to the latest coming out of Spain, Klopp already has grand plans to reshape the Real Madrid squad, beginning with booting Vinicius Jr out.

The Brazilian winger is world class on his day, though is wildly inconsistent. Indeed, his supreme solo goal in the Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona last weekend made headlines, though it was his first goal in SIXTEEN matches. No elite winger should ever go that long without finding the back of the net.

Vini is out of contract in 2027 and per the report, Klopp would dispense with the winger in the summer of 2026 – while collecting a giant fee – and fill the void on the left wing with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The Spain international isn’t firing on all cylinders this term, with just three goals to his name so far. However, the report claims Klopp believes he can transform Williams into an end product machine, just as he did with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

But of greater significance to English fans is the claim he wants Newcastle midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes0, too.

After declaring ‘An organizing midfielder, Klopp’s other request’, the report went on to add: ‘Klopp’s other request to try to solve the problems that exist at Madrid would be the arrival of an organising midfielder.

‘And the player he likes the most is Bruno Guimaraes.’

Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimaraes

This news comes at a time when TEAMtalk have been informed Newcastle are attempting to tie the Brazil international midfielder down to a new and improved contract. His existing deal runs until 2028.

Guimaraes is next in line for a contract renewal after Sven Botman penned fresh terms on Tuesday.

Guimaraes is actually Newcastle’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with eight goals so far and as you’d expect, Newcastle have no intention of parting ways any time soon.

Should Newcastle succeed in convincing Guimaraes to extend his stay at St. James’ Park, they’ll find themselves in an exceedingly strong position to reject any potential offers that do arrive from Madrid.

And of course, it’s important to reiterate that as of now, Klopp is not in charge at Real Madrid and speculation he’s bound for the Spanish capital is exactly that for the time being – speculation.

