Liverpool and Manchester City have both finalised their plans for Marc Guehi, and it’s the Reds who are taking the bigger gamble, sources can confirm.

Liverpool will not be competing with Man City to land Marc Guehi this month, TEAMtalk can report.

As we have revealed in recent weeks, City have been manoeuvring around Guehi and are ready to make an offer this month.

We are told by sources close to the deal that to land Guehi this month, the offer from City would need to not only match the asking price Crystal Palace have set, which has been around £35million, but also put in place the same deal he would get if he moved on a free transfer in the summer.

That means not only substantial wages, but a huge signing on deal and bonuses, that otherwise would not normally be connected with a January transfer.

My colleague, Dean Jones, has independently been told the same, meaning the signing of Guehi even though he’s just six months away from free agency would be a colossal financial undertaking.

We are told that the deal is ‘not easy’, and ‘far from straightforward’ given the costs involved. But if City flex their financial muscles, it can be done.

But this underlines why Liverpool – who came close to a deal in the summer – are not stepping up to strike a permanent move in January.

Instead, they’re content to run the gauntlet and hope City don’t seal a deal this month before attempting to sign Guehi via free agency in the summer.

Likewise, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will not be making a bid this month, whilst his foreign suitors Bayern Munich, plus Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also concentrating on the free transfer option.

More than a dozen clubs are in for Guehi, but City are the only side willing to bid this month and there is a belief within the Etihad that this is their best chance to land the player.

If waiting until the summer, multiple sources from far and wide have claimed Guehi would choose Liverpool. As such, City believe it’s now or never and a substantial bid is anticipated.

Amid injuries to regular starters, City have been forced to play Max Alleyne and Abdukodir Khusanov, and whilst delighted with their progress – the club see the Guehi opportunity as too good not to try for.

City firmly believe they’re in the title race and as they showed with Antoine Semenyo, they’re prepared to splash the cash in January to help hunt Arsenal down.

Guehi himself is keeping calm, as he has throughout this process, and his team are keeping him up-to-date on the latest situation… be it City’s impending move, or the latest contract offer on the table from Bayern.

