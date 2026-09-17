Manchester United have been told why their fortunes would not improve by sacking Michael Carrick – even if they appointed Carlo Ancelotti or Mauricio Pochettino as his successor – and with one former star hitting out at a major transfer faux pas committed by INEOS this summer.

Carrick had made the Manchester United job look like a breeze during his interim stint in charge, helping the club secure a third-place finish and secure Champions League football with the kind of form that made his predecessor Ruben Amorim look a little bit silly.

But just six games into the new season, United’s all-too-familiar issues look to have come flooding back and, having lost three of their first six matches across all competitions, there are serious concerns that the club faces another dismal season.

Indeed, Wednesday’s Carabao Cup exit to Brighton saw the team leave the field to a chorus of boos, with the loss not just breaking a 50-year run of the club never having lost a game at home having established a 2-0 lead, but also seeing one realistic trophy avenue instantly shut down.

That has led to instant speculation that Carrick could already be on borrowed time at Old Trafford amid claims the axe could fall, with very obvious comparisons to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time in charge also rearing its head.

Sources, however, have quickly dismissed those claims with a very convincing argument over why there are currently no plans to consider the 44-year-old’s future.

Assessing his credentials, former United striker Louis Saha is adamant that changing the manager will achieve nothing.

“How can Michael Carrick avoid falling short as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did? What he must do now is support the team to animate the system, a way of playing, a certain motion and rhythm to what they do,” Saha told Betano.

“Some of this comes naturally from the players you have, but everything else must come from the manager.”

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Ancelotti, Pochettino would do no better at Man Utd

Saha also does not think United’s fortunes would improve with another manager in the dug-out, claiming both the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino – both long-term candidates for the job – would not improve matters significantly.

“Mauricio Pochettino could be the next Sir Alex Ferguson, but Man Utd will be a massive step up,” Saha added.

“I see similarities between Mauricio Pochettino and Sir Alex Ferguson, but there are absolutely no guarantees that he would be a success at Manchester United.

“I think he is a top manager. He has proven it with all his clubs. But Manchester United are a different animal.

“People think that he is a good fit because he brings through the youth, he plays good football, and he has the right temperament, but it doesn’t mean a thing. Look at Jose Mourinho’s time!

“You could bring in Carlo Ancelotti at Manchester United, or any manager and I’m telling you that they would still face these challenges.

“There are so many parameters to Manchester United that people do not understand until they see the insides of the club and understand the background that makes life there so extremely difficult.

“I think many managers would step in the front door and immediately say they won’t want to be there anymore. It is so tough.”

Saha, therefore, insists Carrick actually deserves praise for the job he has done so far in very difficult circumstances.

“This is why Michael Carrick has done well so far. He has brought back a level of confidence with the players and at Manchester United that is extremely important.

“We have seen other managers come into the club and try to put the wrong kind of pressure on the players or look to establish some fear and act like they are the establishment, but they missed the mark.

“What they miss is that Sir Alex Ferguson also had warmth, and you need that or you’ll lose the respect of the players within two months, and you’re done. It’s very similar to Real Madrid in that respect. Look at Xabi Alonso. You can be a great manager. It doesn’t matter. You may not succeed at Manchester United…”

Despite that, Saha insists there is room for improvement, and he would like to see Carrick show more passion on the sidelines.

“Michael Carrick is too passive on the sidelines for a coach,” Saha continued.

“I think it’s important that we see a manager at times like this bringing an energy level to the touchline line to help put the right pressure on the players to feel it when they’re playing too slowly.”

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Man Utd’s big transfer faux pas named

Saha, however, feels Carrick has been undermined by some poor summer transfer business and despite the club signing three new midfielders, he does not think Casemiro has been properly replaced, with much of last season’s resurgence down to the Brazilian’s superb form over the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.

“Last season, a lot of that came from Casemiro. They still have not replaced him.

“People said he had no legs left, but look at what Manchester United have lost now. He was the animator of the team.

“He gave everyone belief in what they were doing.

“He was ready to seize the moment and take a risk, and you could feel it in how they played.

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“That’s why he is a great, great midfielder and has shown it over the years because he brought that balance.

“I think they can have that again with the players at the club, but now it is Michael Carrick who must give this balance to the team as the manager.

“Maybe Carlos Baleba can offer this when he comes back from injury, which would also allow Bruno Fernandes to facilitate the strikers a bit more too.

“United need someone who excites the team, winning the ball, feeding the runners, lifting the crowd. United need something special there because they are missing a player who is dynamic and creative.”