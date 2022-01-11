Usual suspect and current Prem boss are only names Paul Scholes wants as Man Utd boss

Paul Scholes has named Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte as his top two choices to replace Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager this summer.

The Red Devils appointed Rangnick as their interim boss back in November, with the German coach taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season before he then takes on a consultancy role with the club.

After a five-game unbeaten start to his tenure, Rangnick has suffered a reality check over the past week. A woeful performance and home loss to Wolves was followed by a fortunate FA Cup win over an Aston Villa side who were clearly the better team at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Scholes has previously questioned Rangnick’s appointment, claiming it’s ‘astonishing’ that a manager with so few trophies is in charge. And now he has revealed that he wants Conte or Pochettino to take over.

United were in talks with Conte after Solskjaer’s sacking but decided to go in a different direction. That left the door open for Tottenham to swoop after they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

Pochettino, meanwhile, has been repeatedly linked with the Old Trafford hotseat and has been in charge at PSG for a year.

Conte, Pochettino the only two

Asked who he views as the ideal replacement for Rangnick, the Red Devils legend told the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel: “Conte at Tottenham or Pochettino. I think one of those is the manager we want.

“We know that Conte is up there with [Pep] Guardiola, [Jurgen] Klopp and [Thomas] Tuchel. We know that, that’s a given.

“So I think Man United should be looking for someone like that. Tottenham fans won’t like me saying it, but I think they could probably still get him [in the summer].

“You can already see Conte’s getting a bit frustrated with his players, he wants other stuff. I think Conte could do something special here.

“He’s got the pedigree to do it. Will we be able to get him in? I don’t know.

“I think Pochettino is a brilliant manager, I love what he does and I love what he did at Tottenham.

“We don’t know yet what’s happening at PSG. Let’s see if he can prove to be an elite manager. He still has something to prove for me but I think he’s more than capable of doing it.”

Rangnick CV not up to scratch

As for Rangnick’s current spell in charge, Scholes added: “For me, Manchester United should have the best available in the most important roles. The most important role is the manager.

“We’ve gone to a man who is well regarded across Europe, but he hasn’t actually had that much success as a coach.

“He’s been asked to come and manage the biggest club in the world. That’s something I can’t get my head around.

“They need one of the best managers in the world, one of the five best managers in the world, and they haven’t got that. I find that astonishing.’

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Aston Villa again at Villa Park.

