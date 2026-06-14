Major Liverpool signing plans hit complications after £120m price hike affects two top targets

Liverpool facing 'complications' in their chase for two midfield targets

Liverpool are continuing to assess their midfield options this summer, but TEAMtalk understands growing concern over escalating Premier League transfer fees could complicate their plans to land two top targets in Adam Wharton and Alex Scott.

Sporting director Richard Hughes has been working extensively on a number of domestic targets, with Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton and Bournemouth star Scott among the names under consideration as Liverpool look to strengthen the squad for new head coach Andoni Iraola.

However, Liverpool are becoming increasingly aware of the inflation affecting the Premier League market, particularly following Manchester City’s move for Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Sources have informed us that Anderson’s proposed switch to the Etihad is expected to command a British-record fee in excess of £120million, a figure that is already having a knock-on effect across the market.

Liverpool currently value Wharton at around the £60million mark, while Scott is viewed at a similar level. Yet both clubs are expected to hold out for significantly higher fees given recent developments.

Sources indicate that Palace are closely monitoring the Anderson situation and its wider impact on player valuations.

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Wharton, Scott price tags could soar

Indeed, sources in South London indicate that Palace believe Wharton’s value could eventually rise well beyond £100million if the market continues on its current trajectory.

At present, Palace have not entered into any discussions regarding the England international and no formal valuation has been established. However, club officials are prepared to reassess their position should serious interest materialise.

Bournemouth are also taking a firm stance over Scott’s future.

The Cherries have already made it clear they would expect a fee exceeding the £60million they received for Antoine Semenyo, but Anderson’s blockbuster move is now prompting further internal discussions over what the midfielder could realistically command.

Liverpool remain active in their search for midfield reinforcements, but with Premier League clubs increasingly reluctant to sell and transfer fees continuing to surge, Hughes may ultimately be forced to consider options outside England in order to secure value in the market.

Wharton and Scott remain highly admired within Anfield recruitment circles and will remain very much in their thinking as the summer progresses.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given a major boost to their hopes of signing Bradley Barcola after his future at PSG was thrown into doubt, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that his representatives are now holding talks with a host of Europe’s biggest clubs.