Rangers agree substantial Derek McInnes compensation package to lure Hearts manager back to Ibrox

Derek McInnes set to take over from Danny Rohl at Rangers

Rangers have agreed to pay a substantial compensation package to secure Derek McInnes as their new manager, with TEAMtalk understanding the former Ibrox midfielder is now closing in on a return to the club on a three-year contract.

The Glasgow giants have moved swiftly in their search for a successor to Danny Rohl, who has departed to take charge of RB Salzburg, and have identified McInnes as the man to lead the club into a new era under the ownership group headed by Andrew Cavenagh.

We understand an agreement has now been reached over the compensation required to release McInnes, with sources describing the figure as “substantial” by Scottish football standards.

The decision represents a significant shift in Rangers‘ approach. In previous years, the club were reluctant to pay compensation to appoint McInnes despite long-standing interest, while they also backed away from a move for Lawrence Shankland before eventually securing the striker’s signature from rivals Hearts.

Now, Rangers have made decisive moves on both fronts.

Having already landed Shankland, Rangers are once again raiding Tynecastle, this time to bring in the manager they believe can challenge Celtic’s domestic dominance and oversee the next phase of the club’s development.

Our sources has been told that McInnes always retained a desire to return to Ibrox, where he spent five years as a player and won multiple honours during one of the club’s most successful periods.

However, there had been genuine uncertainty over whether Rangers would be willing to meet the compensation demands required to prise him away.

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Rangers act swiftly to secure McInnes

Those doubts have now been removed, with the club’s hierarchy moving quickly after identifying McInnes as their preferred candidate.

Sources indicate that Cavenagh and fellow decision-makers were impressed by McInnes’ work in Scottish football and his ability to consistently maximise resources while building competitive teams.

Negotiations are now focused on finalising the remaining details of McInnes’ contract, with the 54-year-old set to sign a three-year deal at Ibrox.

Barring any late complications, we understand Rangers are targeting an official announcement by Monday.

The appointment will mark a homecoming for McInnes and one of the most significant managerial moves in Scottish football this summer, as Rangers look to begin a new chapter under fresh leadership both on and off the pitch.

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