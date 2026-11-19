New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged the club to consider dismissing the under-fire Jason Wilcox as director of football at Old Trafford and replacing him with an ally who helped transform the fortunes of both Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur under the Argentine.

The Red Devils have turned to the 54-year-old in their hour of need, with Pochettino trusted with improving standards and, most importantly, results at Old Trafford, with Manchester United having won just one of their 10 Premier League games so far.

With that form leaving the club, rather embarrassingly, stranded in the relegation zone over the international break, co-owners INEOS will have felt they had little option but to dismiss Michael Carrick just a matter of months into his permanent contract as manager.

But with supporters feeling much sympathy for the axed club legend, anger over the first few months of a desperately poor season to date has switched firmly on to the lap of Wilcox, who many fans feel left Carrick with a squad short on quality and lacking in too many key areas.

Now a report claims that, as part of his talks with the United hierarchy over taking on the job, Pochettino has demanded the board calls time on Wilcox’s reign, feeling that the 55-year-old has played too big a role in the club’s continued demise since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought out his £1.3bn shareholding in the club.

And according to Football Insider, that change was ‘key’ to Pochettino accepting the job, with United supporters even more encouraged to learn that the man the Argentine wants in his place is his long-time ally, Paul Mitchell.

The former director of football at Southampton and Tottenham was responsible for helping Pochettino transform the fortunes at both clubs, having signed a raft of quality stars at both sides.

Per the report, Pochettino believes that Mitchell is the ‘ideal fit’ for United and would prove a key addition in helping the club fix many of the glaring issues that exist in their squad and have left them battling it out at the wrong end of the table.

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New Man Utd boss Pochettino a big fan of Paul Mitchell’s work

While at Southampton, Mitchell was responsible for bringing in the likes of Victor Wanyama, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mané, Shane Long, Dusan Tadic and Fraser Forster, to turn them from relegation battlers to European hopefuls.

Many of that sextet left the club for huge profits.

While with Pochettino at Spurs, Mitchell made Dele Alli his first signing in a £5m deal from MK Dons, before Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier, Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura all followed, with the club ultimately reaching the 2019 Champions League final under the two men.

Mitchell quit Tottenham in 2016 following a disagreement with then-chairman Daniel Levy before taking up similar roles at RB Leipzig and Monaco, ahead of a spell as Newcastle’s sporting director between 2024 and 2025.

Now a free agent, United could be enthused by the news that they would not need to fork out a fee to bring him to Old Trafford to link up with Pochettino for a third spell in English football.

Pochettino spoke of his huge disappointment when Mitchell left him at Tottenham.

He said: “I feel very disappointed with his decision. It’s his personal choice. You know that we have a relationship from Southampton. I’m very disappointed, but when someone takes a decision, and it’s personal, what can I do?

“Did I try to persuade Mitchell to stay? I think it’s obvious that happened. When you make your choice and personal things happen, there’s nothing to do other than respect his decision but carry on working.”

In other news, to get his reign off to a flying start, Pochettino has immediately enforced three major rule changes which oppose Carrick and will help tackle what many have seen as the club’s biggest issue this season.

Meanwhile, a report claims United have identified a £67m game-changing transfer to utterly transform their fortunes in 2027.

One of Pochettino’s first calls will shape the future of two popular stars, with the same Euro side reported to be locking on to a possible January deal for two United players.