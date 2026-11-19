Mauricio Pochettino must make an immediate call on two Manchester Unite futures

New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino will have two sale calls to make in quick time, as the same European club are interested in a pair of his players, it’s been revealed.

United are 18th in the Premier League, and new boss Pochettino has promised a “special season.” For that to be true, he’ll have to catapult the Red Devils up the table in the remaining 28 games.

But with the squad inherited from Michael Carrick, that might not be the easiest.

The January transfer window will therefore be vital, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

On the way out could be a pair of players, with Besiktas said to be interested in both.

The first of them, per Sabah, is Amad Diallo, who is being monitored by the Turkish side.

Amad has missed seven games this season through injury, but since his return, he’s started all five Premier League games and one in the Champions League.

A fixture under Carrick when available, it remains to be seen what Pochettino’s feelings are towards the Ivorian wide man, who is hugely popular among fans.

READ MORE: Man Utd identify £67m game-changing transfer to utterly transform side as Pochettino reveals ‘adrenaline’ of taking job

Matthijs de Ligt on Besiktas radar

Also being eyed by Besiktas is centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources state the Turkish giants are exploring a January deal for the Dutchman, who himself has struggled with injuries.

There is a belief that United would consider the exit of the central defender in order to make room for additions in the area.

De Ligt’s value is said to be £25million (€30m), though a permanent exit may be unlikely, potentially opening the door to a loan deal.

Besiktas are believed to be open to that route, and could soon make contact to push for that deal.