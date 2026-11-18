New Man Utd boss Mauricio Pochettino plans to impose some new rules from the Michael Carrick regime

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to make an immediate impact when his Manchester United regime begins this week, with a report detailing the three major rule changes he plans to impose that are entirely different to what Michael Carrick stood by, and in a bid to tackle what many observers see as the club’s biggest failing this season.

The Red Devils have stumbled their way through a dismal campaign so far, picking up just one Premier League win to sit inside the relegation zone with just eight points from the opening 30 available.

Struggling both in defence and attack, there really has been little to smile about so far for the 13-time Premier League champions, with their poor form leaving the club with little choice but to sack Michael Carrick just a matter of months into his two-year contract, and with the club’s co-owners acting quickly to bring in Pochettino as his replacement.

Currently en route to England after closing his USA account with a 2-0 win over Haiti, Pochettino is expected to take his first training session with the club on Thursday, as he prepares his newly inherited players for Sunday’s clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

And according to a strongly worded report, Pochettino is keen to nail down on what many see as the biggest issue that has dogged United’s campaign so far: their fitness.

Indeed, with the club down on their running stats and with the club regularly outrun by opponents, fitness issues have been blamed in some quarters as a major reason for their struggles this season. Gary Neville picked that out as a major issue after a recent 1-1 draw at Fulham.

As part of the new regime, Pochettino is bringing four of his most trusted backroom team with him to Old Trafford, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing what their roles will be as part of that new set-up.

And with strength and conditioning entrusted to Pochettino’s son, Sebastiano, the new boss is planning three major rule changes to ensure his players can soon better their stats…

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Pochettino to enforce three new rules to improve Man Utd fitness

As part of those changes, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney writes that Pochettino has already informed his players of three major alterations to the routines they had under Carrick.

The three changes Pochettino plans to make are:

No day off straight after fixtures, except in the instance of long-haul European away days

Routine body fat to be instantly rolled out, amid regular check-ups

Pochettino to host his squad for a pre-match meal to ensure their diet and food intake meet expectations

Explaining the plan in more detail, the report claims Pochettino wants to ensure his players are in the best physical condition they can be, and while it’s accepted that changes cannot be made overnight, he wants to get them following a new programme to help improve their fitness.

As part of his success with initially Southampton and then Tottenham, before rolling out the plans at his other jobs since, Pochettino is known to have prioritised physical conditioning, earned a tough reputation for his demanding training methods and is very much in the school of thought of one of his inspirations in management, Leeds United icon Marcelo Bielsa.

Pochettino is understood to have made it clear before his arrival that the squad will need to adjust to these changes, though the manager is also taking steps to lift spirits within the group.

And before his first match in charge against Liverpool on Sunday, he has booked his players and staff out for a meal at one of the city’s most exclusive restaurants.

Hosting a pre-match meal is a routine Pochettino has used to great effect before. Not only does it ensure they are fuelling their bodies with the best possible food, but it also helps with team bonding and spirit.

Regular body fat assessments will also form part of the new routine.

The players have also been told that, the day after matches, routine days off have been cancelled, with the players now expected to attend a routine post-match rundown which tactically analyses what went well, and potentially what didn’t, from the previous day’s game.

In other news, Pochettino has fired a warning to Manchester City in an exciting prediction about what is to come at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard has revealed the three major reasons why INEOS opted for Pochettino over the previously heavily-fancied Eddie Howe.

With January transfers also on the agenda, it’s emerged which positions the manager plans to target and what his winter window budget will be.