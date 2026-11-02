Marcus Rashford to ‘quit’ Man Utd on one condition as INEOS set terms for January transfer

According to reports, England international Marcus Rashford is to ‘quit’ Manchester United again on one condition, with the terms set for his exit.

Rashford, 29 over the weekend, was offered a fresh start at boyhood club Man Utd ahead of this season.

After previously falling out of favour under ex-boss Ruben Amorim, Rashford rebuilt his career with successful loan spells at Aston Villa and FC Barcelona.

Despite this, Barcelona and other sides opted against signing Rashford permanently in the summer, so he returned to Man Utd to bolster their attacking ranks.

Rashford was one of United’s better performers in the early weeks of this season, but he has fallen in the pecking order and is currently out with a hip injury.

Now, an exit for Rashford is back on the agenda, with journalist Pete O’Rourke reporting to Football Insider that he could ‘quit’ the Premier League giants ‘if he is not playing regularly’ in the coming weeks/months.

Manchester United set terms for Marcus Rashford to leave in January

Premier League rivals Everton are being mooted as a possible destination for Rashford, partly because they are short in attack after missing out on Joshua Zirkzee and Folarin Balogun in the summer.

And we have reported that Man Utd are open to letting Rashford leave in January, though they would want a loan deal to include a buy option.

Still, O’Rourke has explained that Rashford’s future depends on his situation at Man Utd over the next few weeks/months.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s maybe not worked out so far, but I think in Rashford’s defence he’s been carrying a bit of an injury since the World Cup.

“Carrick would love to have a fit and firing Marcus Rashford because he would definitely be an improvement for that Manchester United attack.

“But it’s a difficult one for Rashford because he really had his heart set on that move to Barcelona and for it to fall through was a big blow to him, now he’s come back to United.

“For Rashford, if he’s not playing regularly and he finds himself sort of on the fringes at Old Trafford, then maybe he might have to seek a move away to another club.

“He did it before, when he went on loan to Aston Villa and then he went on loan to Barcelona, so it’s something he is prepared to do if he feels he needs a new challenge.

“If Rashford’s got a part to play and he’s part of the plans at Old Trafford, I think he’s more than happy to stay, but a lot will depend on his role in their starting XI.”