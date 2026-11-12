Man Utd: Pochettino in talks over instant double deal for USA duo; first move has green light – Exclusive

USA stars Alex Freeman and Folarin Balogun are both being linked with moves to Manchester United

Manchester United’s January wanted list already includes two players Mauricio Pochettino knows extremely well – and the arrival of the new Old Trafford manager could give their potential moves a significant boost in advance of the January window opening for business.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Folarin Balogun’s representatives have informed United that Pochettino’s appointment has made a switch to Old Trafford ‘somewhat’ more appealing, with the striker’s camp actively keen to explore the possibility.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, Balogun had been offered to United as a possible solution to their attacking needs ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is now understood to be increasingly receptive to the prospect, with the opportunity to work again with Pochettino a major factor.

The pair enjoyed a productive relationship during their time together with the United States national team, with Pochettino getting some of the best performances out of the forward in recent years.

Balogun is keen to return to English football after a difficult spell at Monaco, where he has now found himself out of favour.

His proposed summer move to Everton ultimately collapsed after the striker pulled out of the deal, and he has yet to start a Ligue 1 game this season.

We can confirm that Monaco are open to doing business in January and would give his sale an instant green light.

Their financial position means a permanent sale would be their preferred outcome, although a loan arrangement with the right possibilities attached is also under consideration.

United’s recruitment team already viewed Balogun as an attractive option before Pochettino’s arrival, but the new manager’s knowledge of the player could prove an important factor in any decision…

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Pochettino connection could help Man Utd in Alex Freeman pursuit

With an agreement in principle for Pochettino now in place, we understand Pochettino will have a strong say in United’s incoming transfers moving forward, with his views and recommendations welcomed as the club look to shape their squad.

His ability to provide first-hand insight into players he has worked with could therefore prove particularly valuable – and Balogun is not the only name on United’s radar who fits that description.

TEAMtalk also understands United have also been keeping close tabs on Villarreal full-back Alex Freeman, another player who is highly regarded by Pochettino.

The United States international made a significant impression on the manager, who handed him a senior international opportunity ahead of the World Cup finals and subsequently saw him establish himself as a starter.

Freeman’s rise under Pochettino has made the defender a player of particular interest to the United boss, and his familiarity with the youngster could be useful as United assess their options.

United’s monitoring of the Villarreal man is part of their wider recruitment work, but Pochettino’s arrival adds an interesting dimension to the situation.

The new manager now has the opportunity to offer his assessment of a player he knows well, just as he can with Balogun.

Pochettino is set to have a major input into recruitment and certainly more so than predecessor Michael Carrick; his previous experience of working with potential targets could become an important part of United’s transfer strategy.

On the subject of Carrick, INEOS have humiliated the boss for one final time before officially confirming his sack, a trusted reporter has revealed.

Elsewhere, if you missed our big reveal on Wednesday, sources confirmed the extended bill INEOS will have to fork out to bring four of Pochettino’s trusted coaching allies with him to Old Trafford.

The news boss will also have a major say on the future of 11 United players, whose futures at Old Trafford are very much on the line under the Argentine’s management.