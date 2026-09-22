Bayern Munich select next Prem player to sign with Tottenham stunned and Liverpool relieved

Bayern Munich are gearing up for their next giant raid on the Premier League, and there’s ramifications for Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Bundesliga champions have found great success when signing players from England’s top flight in recent years.

Harry Kane is first name that comes to mind, with the Spurs legend recently becoming by far the fastest player ever to score 100 goals in the Bundeskiga. Kane did so in just 98 appearances.

Joining Kane in Bayern’s fearsome front line is Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, formerly of Liverpool and Crystal Palace respectively.

There has been speculation the next big Bayern signing from England could be Florian Wirtz, who the Bavarians tried to sign two summers ago when he left Bayer Leverkusen for Anfield.

Wirtz is in the headlines right now amid an unconvincing start to the season. His dire display last time out at Bournemouth ensured there’s no hiding place for Wirtz right now, with Jamie Carragher among those tearing into the player.

However, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool retain total belief in the 23-year-old and have no desire whatsoever to sell.

As such, even if Wirtz’s head were turned by the prospect of the comfort of a return to his homeland, the Reds aren’t open for business.

And according to the latest from talkSPORT, there’ll be no approach from Bayern Munich anyway.

That’s because Vincent Kompany’s side have a different Premier League playmaker in mind – Morgan Gibbs-White.

Bayern Munich want Morgan Gibbs-White

The report stated: ‘Nottingham Forest are bracing themselves for serious interest in captain Morgan Gibbs-White next summer.

‘The 26-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Premier League since the start of last season, and tops the charts for the most goal involvements by any English player in 2026 with 18.

‘talkSPORT understands German giants Bayern Munich are one of the leading contenders to sign Gibbs-White, where he would play alongside his England co-star Harry Kane.

‘Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will drive a hard bargain with any interested club, after putting the stop to a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer and even issuing a legal complaint.’

As mentioned, Spurs came close to signing Gibbs-White two summers ago to the tune of £60m. They’d triggered the player’s release clause, though under pressure from Marinakis, the move was aborted and Gibbs-White penned a new and improved contract at the City Ground.

However, as Tottenham showcased over the summer, the financial shackles are now off in north London and they’re prepared to spend heavily.

A recent report from Football Insider claimed Tottenham plan to go back in for Gibbs-White in 2027, and potentially as early as the January window.

The gigantic sum of £125m was cited as being required to get Forest’s green light by numerous outlets who reported on that story, including the BBC and CaughtOffside.

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