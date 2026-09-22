Man Utd rocked as top target makes ‘no-brainer’ claim to leave 2027 transfer in tatters

The top transfer target for Manchester United next year has delivered a humbling blow to the club’s chances of securing his signature.

Man Utd spent much of the summer window of 2025 overhauling their attack, and in 2026, attention turned to the midfield.

In 2027, it’ll be the defence’s turn for an overhaul, with at least three and potentially as many as four new signings on the agenda.

If Man Utd had got their way, they’d have taken the first step towards that overhaul in the summer just gone by signing Lewis Hall.

Their interest in the Newcastle left-back was no secret, and reporting at the time claimed Hall would have been on board with making the move if Newcastle gave the green light.

Ultimately, the Magpies point blank refused to entertain Hall’s sale having already sold three of their very best in the window (Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon).

Some within the industry such as Ben Jacobs have suggested Man Utd could revisit the Hall move next year having already laid the groundwork, much in the same way they signed Carlos Baleba this summer after their initial approach one year prior.

However, the latest comments directly from Hall strongly suggest the left-back will rebuff Man Utd and remain loyal to Newcastle for the foreseeable future.

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‘No-brainer’ for Lewis Hall to sign new Newcastle contract

Speaking to the Chronicle, Hall said: “I guess whenever you’re linked to another team, you know that you’re doing something right.

“I guess it’s just a credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person.

“I took that as a positive, but at the same time, I knew how much I love playing here and I knew that since the manager (Matthias Jaissle) came in, I knew the ambitions and what we wanted to achieve.

“After not many conversations, not many training sessions, I knew that the manager was going to be really good for this club and I knew that as a team, bringing in new players and improving the squad was really important and as soon as we did that, it was a no-brainer really to sign.”

As mentioned, Hall recently penned a new and improved contract at St. James’ Park that extended his stay until 2031. His previous deal was due to expire in 2029.

In theory, and if Hall truly wanted to join Man Utd, he could and perhaps would have resisted the temptation to sign the new deal, thus putting pressure on Newcastle to cash in in 2027 before his value would start to decline the closer he got to free agency.

Instead, Hall penned fresh terms and the fact he described doing so as a “no-brainer” suggests signing for Man Utd is the last thing on his mind right now.

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