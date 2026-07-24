Newcastle exploring re-signing defender but Charlotte FC lead race

Charlotte FC have emerged as the frontrunners to sign former Rangers captain James Tavernier, with the Major League Soccer side stepping up their interest in the experienced full-back, TEAMtalk understands, but there is interest from Newcastle United, too.

The 34-year-old is weighing up his next move after leaving Rangers, with interest arriving from England, Turkey and the United States.

However, sources have confirmed to us that a move to MLS is proving an increasingly attractive option for Tavernier, with Charlotte currently leading the race for his signature.

Charlotte head coach Dean Smith is understood to be a long-time admirer of the experienced full-back and is pushing to bring him to North Carolina as the club look to strengthen for the remainder of the season.

While Charlotte are in a strong position, the race is far from over.

We understand that Turkish clubs Istanbul Basaksehir, Kasimpasa and Amedspor have all held discussions over a potential move and remain firmly in the picture.

Tavernier also has admirers back in England. Sources have confirmed that several Premier League and Championship clubs have made contact to assess the possibility of bringing him in.

The defender’s former club Newcastle United have explored the situation, while Everton and Aston Villa have also made enquiries, with all three viewing Tavernier as an experienced squad option capable of providing leadership and versatility.

However, we understand that any serious move from those Premier League clubs would likely come later in the transfer window as they assess their existing squads and outgoing business.

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Charlotte FC in pole position for James Tavernier

West Ham United have also held conversations over Tavernier, although their interest is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving the London Stadium before they pursue a replacement.

In the Championship, both Burnley and Derby County have spoken to Tavernier’s representatives and remain attentive to developments.

Despite the interest from England and Turkey, Charlotte currently appear to hold the strongest hand.

The opportunity to work under Smith, coupled with the appeal of a new challenge in MLS, has placed the American club in pole position as discussions continue.

TEAMtalk understands that no final decision has yet been made, but as things stand Charlotte are the club best placed to secure Tavernier’s signature, with negotiations expected to continue over the coming days.

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