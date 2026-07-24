Liverpool rocked as Bayern Munich ‘shortlist’ €150m winger ‘to replace Michael Olise’

Liverpool’s quest to add Bradley Barcola to manager Andoni Iraola’s squad has just become tougher, with Bayern Munich looking at the Paris Saint-Germain winger as a potential replacement for Michael Olise, according to a German journalist.

On July 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Barcola in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Barcola has informed PSG that he wants to leave this summer.

We understand that PSG want to keep the France international winger and want to open talks over a new deal.

However, should last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners have to sell Barcola this summer, then they will demand at least €150million (£128m, $170.5m).

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said this week that Barcola is Liverpool’s top target for the winger position.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And Barcola, let me repeat, today, yesterday, last month, two months ago, three months ago, Barcola is the top, top, top target of Liverpool.

“Liverpool love Barcola.

“I know many of you doubt my information because maybe the information is not everywhere, and so many of you say, ‘Ah, but it’s impossible. Ah, but it’s not going to happen’.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be possible financially, but what I can tell you is that for sure Liverpool remain super keen on Bradley Barcola.

“That’s the first point.

“Second point, Barcelona are not involved in this story because Mendes is not his agent.”

However, it has now emerged that Bayern are looking at Barcola as a potential replacement for Michael Olise.

Real Madrid want to sign Olise from Bayern, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez personally keen on the winger.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that should the Bundesliga champions have to sell Olise, then Vincent Kompany’s side will go for his France international team-mate Barcola.

DON’T MISS: Yan Diomande door reopens for Liverpool as transfer fiasco threatens to see PSG deal ABANDONED

Liverpool target Bradley Barcola is on Bayern Munich ‘shortlist’

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Bradley Barcola is one of the names on the shortlist at Bayern Munich if they have to replace Michael Olise.

“I reported last summer that there was an idea to sign the France international anyway.

“Even the summer before, the 23-year-old was considered a very interesting player for FC Bayern.

“He’s on the shortlist, but at the moment there is no chance of getting this player for the club.

“That’s because PSG want to give the winger a new contract, and amounts in the region of €150m have been floated if the Ligue 1 champions were to sell the player.

“However, when you look at the situation – and, as we say, Bayern don’t want to sell Olise this summer – the club has to think about the Frenchman’s situation if he doesn’t sign a contract with Bayern.

“When you look at Bradley Barcola’s contract, you see he’s got a year less left on his terms compared to his international teammate (running out in 2028).

“So, if he isn’t sold this summer to Liverpool, who are clearly interested, or to another club that can afford the asking price, and he’s still on the market – and assuming that Bayern are forced to sell Michael Olise – with one year left on his contract next summer, then PSG have a decision to make.

“I personally think he’s a player who would fit in perfectly at Bayern Munich.

“That’s also partly due to his affordable salary demands (currently earning €7m-8m gross in Paris, which is half of what Olise earns at Bayern).

“So, he’s one to keep an eye out for as a potential replacement in case Michael Olise leaves.”

READ NEXT: Jeff Bezos Liverpool takeover truths revealed as sources confirm FSG decision on Reds sale – Exclusive