Newcastle United are in the mix, alongside three Premier League rivals and Juventus, in the chase to sign Lazio star Kenneth Taylor, who has become one of the more scouted midfielders in European football ahead of the winter window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 24-year-old Dutch international, who left Ajax for Lazio in January for €17million, has settled quickly in Serie A and is now drawing strong interest from both Italy and England, according to sources.

Taylor has started every league match for Lazio so far this season and has contributed goals and assists as the Biancocelesti sit at the top of the table.

His ability to control the tempo, progress the ball and offer a goal threat from midfield has impressed clubs. He has made 33 competitive appearances for the club since arriving, with five goals and four assists.

Juventus are the most advanced suitor. The Old Lady are understood to be preparing an offer in the region of €40m for a January move, with the intention of beating English interest to the player.

Newcastle United, Brentford and Bournemouth are also keen on Taylor, while Brighton have been credited with monitoring him. Bournemouth’s interest has become steadier because of the possible departure of Alex Scott.

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Lazio standing firm over Taylor mid-season exit

A January transfer remains unlikely, however. Indeed, Lazio’s board have assured manager Gennaro Gattuso that key players will not be sold mid-season while the club is competing at the top of Serie A.

Taylor himself is understood to have told the coaching staff that he intends to complete the season in Rome.

His contract runs until 2030, giving Lazio a strong negotiating position. And a valuation at around €40m or higher, if Lazio continue their brilliant start to the season, will only see that value rise.

Ajax retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause from the original deal, meaning the Amsterdam club would receive a significant fee if Taylor is sold for a big price.

Taylor’s rapid rise in Italian football has raised his profile considerably.

And, with Lazio performing strongly and several clubs watching closely, the midfielder’s next steps will be followed with interest on both sides of the Channel – although it’s likely that next big step comes in the summer of 2027.

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