Nene Dorgeles is on the radar of Newcastle

RB Salzburg talent Nene Dorgeles is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe, including a pair of Premier League sides, TEAMtalk can reveal.

In England, both Newcastle and Crystal Palace have asked for information about the 22-year-old recently. In Italy, AS Roma are seriously considering a move as an alternative target to Claudio Echeverri, while Atalanta and Fiorentina are also following the situation closely.

In France, Paris FC have made concrete steps to explore a deal for the Mali international and are progressing well in talks.

At the moment, RB Salzburg have not yet made a final decision on Dorgeles’ future. Despite regular contact from multiple clubs, no official offers have been submitted so far.

Interestingly, RB Leipzig – Salzburg’s partner club – are also in the mix. They view Dorgeles as a potential addition in attack if Xavi Simons leaves the club this summer.

Salzburg value Dorgeles at around €25million (£21.7m), but are also open to loan deals under the right conditions.

For now, everything remains open. Paris FC are the most active club at the moment, but there is still room for other teams to speed things up and beat the competition.

Tottenham interest fades

In June, TEAMtalk revealed that Tottenham were one of the sides tracking Dorgeles.

Spurs viewed the forward as a promising player, and one with strong potential.

However, they have since signed Mohammed Kudus, and sources no longer suggest they are tracking Dorgeles.

Whether that gives other sides a better chance of landing him remains to be seen.

Newcastle round-up: Watkins signing possible

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Aston Villa have been anticipating a battle to keep Ollie Watkins, from whoever loses out on Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle are the main club after Sesko at the moment, willing to pay £78.3million for him, though Manchester United remain in the mix, so there’s still a chance the Magpies miss out and go for Watkins.

That said, reports suggest Leipzig are ‘expected’ to accept Newcastle’s offer for Sesko.

Meanwhile, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is reportedly being looked at by Burnley.

Who is Dorgeles?

By Samuel Bannister

Joining Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021, Dorgeles had previously developed at Guidars in his native Mali.

A right-footed attacking midfielder, he initially started out playing for Salzburg’s feeder club FC Liefering on loan for a year, scoring 10 goals from 31 games.

His next step was to earn top-flight experience in Austria with SV Ried (16 appearances and two goals) and Belgium with Westerlo (36 appearances and 13 goals) before his breakthrough back in Salzburg, having earned his senior international debut along the way as well.

Dorgeles scored five goals from 30 games in his first season with Salzburg and then 15 from 46 in his second.

Standing out for his dribbling ability, Dorgeles can thrive on the wing, playing tight to the touchline. He is comfortable on either flank or through the middle, keen to make a scoring impact with his direct approach.

In the 2024-25 Champions League, despite Salzburg exiting in the League Phase, Dorgeles ranked in the 83rd percentile of attacking midfielders and wingers for successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

He’s also engaged defensively and shows eagerness to win the ball back, but it’s his desire to contribute in the final third with explosive intent that’s making his name for him.