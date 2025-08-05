Ademola Lookman will be the subject of another bid from Inter Milan

Inter Milan are ready to lodge their latest offer for Ademola Lookman, who is unhappy at Atalanta for not allowing him to leave for previous bids.

As TEAMtalk sources already revealed last week, Inter still have room to increase their offer for Lookman and the Nerazzurri are now considering a new proposal of around €48million including bonuses, which could be sent by the weekend.

The player’s clear desire to join Inter is a key factor in the club’s confidence, but Atalanta’s stance remains firm for now.

The Bergamo side is still asking for €50million (£43.4m) plus add-ons, and would prefer to sell abroad, as confirmed by CEO Luca Percassi during Monday’s press conference.

However, interest from foreign clubs such as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid has yet to lead to any formal bids. This puts growing pressure on Atalanta, who must now decide whether to wait for late August to bring better offers or lower their demands and accept Inter’s upcoming bid.

Meanwhile, the situation is becoming tense between Lookman and his current club. The Nigerian forward did not show up to Atalanta’s training camp on Tuesday, continuing to push for an immediate move to Inter.

It’s a developing story that could reach a turning point in the coming days.

Lookman not happy with Atalanta

Lookman has confirmed that he has asked Atalanta to let him leave, given he feels they have “broken promises” after telling him he could leave if a “fair” offer was lodged.

He said: “I feel I have no choice but to speak out for what I believe is right and I feel that enough is enough.

“I can confirm I have now handed in a formal transfer request.”

Lookman also said Atalanta were “blocking the opportunity” of him leaving the club “for reasons I do not understand.”

As well as interest from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, Tottenham are interested in Lookman as an alternative to Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, per TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher’s information.

Inter Milan round-up: Greenwood in sights

TEAMtalk is aware that Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is in the sights of Inter, and the Italian giants have begun talks to potentially land him.

Marseille want £55million for the former Manchester United forward, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Inter target Christopher Nkunku could be available for £39.3million, as a potential alternative to Lookman.

And Crystal Palace have renewed their interest in Inter defender Yann Bisseck, though he himself is not convinced on the move, according to sources.

Ademola Lookman timeline

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.

May 2025: Finishes his third season at Atalanta with 40 appearances and 20 goals, setting a new personal best goal tally for the third season in a row.

August 2025: Submits a formal transfer request to Atalanta, accusing them of broken promises.