It’s a new era at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the appointment of Thomas Frank as the replacement for Ange Postecoglou – and work is underway to make the squad more suitable for him.

Postecoglou led Spurs to their first trophy since 2008 by winning the Europa League last season, but their disappointing finish in the Premier League table cost him his job. Now, former Brentford boss Frank has taken up the reins ahead of their return to Champions League football.

Whenever a new manager comes in at a club, it’s an appropriate time to assess the squad and see what changes need to be made.

Tottenham are now in the process of making the signings and sales to get the squad in shape for how Frank wants to build up his project in north London.

Here is a roundup of every signing they have made this summer and every player leaving, at first team and academy level.

Tottenham signings

Luka Vuskovic

From: Hajduk Split

Fee: £12m

Position: Centre-back

Age: 18

After turning 18 in February, Vuskovic is now finally eligible to complete the move Spurs agreed in September 2023.

The promising centre-back was playing for Hajduk Split at the time, but has since had loan spells with Radomiak Radom and Westerlo.

Last season, in the Belgian Pro League, Vuskovic played 36 times and – impressively for a defender – scored seven goals.

Then, in June, Vuskovic earned his senior international debut for Croatia, which represents the progress he has made.

His contract in north London will last until 2030. There have been murmurs of interest in a loan from other clubs for the 2025-26 season, but Frank will want to assess him in pre-season first.

Kevin Danso

From: Lens

Fee: £21m

Position: Centre-back

Age: 26

One of two loan moves from last season that Spurs have made permanent, Danso joined from Lens in February and played as a substitute in the Europa League final.

Spurs’ purchase clause for the centre-back was an obligation, so they stumped up the pre-agreed £21m at the end of May.

Danso made 15 appearances during his loan spell, 12 of which were starts. Spurs suffered from a host of injury issues at centre-back last season, so it will be interesting to see how he fits in if everyone is available in the new season.

“When you join a top club, there’s always competition, but I’m up for the challenge,” he told Austrian media recently about fighting for his place.

There have been some doubts swirling about the future of Cristian Romero, so Danso may have an opportunity to step up again as the Frank era begins.

Mathys Tel

From: Bayern Munich

Fee: £29.8m

Position: Forward

Age: 20

Spurs’ second loanee brought in over the winter was Tel, who joined from Bayern Munich with an option – rather than obligation – to buy.

Tel scored three goals from 20 games while on loan, but was an unused substitute in the Europa League final.

Nevertheless, Spurs have decided to put their faith in him for the long term with a six-year contract to tie him down until 2031.

TEAMtalk understands that new boss Frank told Spurs he wanted Tel to stay at the club, prompting their decision to buy him for just under £30m.

Tottenham exits

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

To: Marseille

Fee: £17m

Position: Midfielder

Age: 29

Hojbjerg’s fate was sealed last summer when Spurs sent him to Marseille, who agreed an obligation to buy the midfielder at the end of his loan spell.

Working under former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Hojbjerg made 32 appearances for Marseille and became their vice-captain.

Across his four previous seasons with Spurs, Hojbjerg totalled 184 appearances and 10 goals.

Spurs will be looking to regenerate their midfield to a degree this summer, but Hojbjerg is now in their past.

Fraser Forster

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 37

Forster’s destiny became almost inevitable in January when Spurs bought Antonin Kinsky to be their new backup goalkeeper.

Prior to that, Forster was acting as the stand-in for the injured Guglielmo Vicario. After Kinsky’s arrival, the experienced ex-England international was demoted to third choice.

And at the age of 37, Forster has reached the end of his service to Spurs with 34 appearances behind him.

After being released at the end of his contract, it remains to be seen what the next steps are for the former Celtic and Southampton man.

Sergio Reguilon

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 28

Realistically, there hasn’t been a place in Spurs’ long-term plans for Reguilon for a few years.

Bought from Real Madrid in September 2020, the left-back spent two seasons in Spurs’ first team before loan spells with Atletico Madrid in 2022-23 and Manchester United and Brentford in 2023-24.

Last season, he was reintegrated by Spurs, but not to play much. Reguilon made just six appearances during the final year of his contract and wasn’t used at all on their road to Europa League glory.

Having cost up to £32m for Spurs to sign, Reguilon is now free to find his next club for no transfer fee.

Alfie Whiteman

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 26

10 years since he joined Spurs’ youth system, Whiteman has been released after making just one senior appearance for the club in the 2020-21 Europa League.

The goalkeeper had two loan spells with Swedish side Degerfors IF in 2021 and 2022 but was a backup member of the Spurs goalkeeping department for the last three years.

Despite his lack of activity, he was still given a medal for his contributions behind the scenes in Spurs’ 2024-25 Europa League win.

“It’s emotional because I’ve loved my time at Spurs,” he said after being released. “The club is so close to my heart, but I want to be out there, whether you win or you lose, whether you save a penalty or the ball goes through your legs. That’s what I’ve always wanted.”

Charlie Warren

To: QPR

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 18

Warren was also a Spurs academy player for 10 years, making it up to under-18 level.

After his contract came to an end, the goalkeeper has agreed to join the QPR Development Squad after having a trial there.

“It was good to be involved with the boys towards the end of last season, obviously with the (Premier League) Cup win,” he said on QPR’s website. “The feel around the training ground and within the squad was really, really positive.

“So that’s what I want to be part of next season and kick on from there.”

Timileyin Adekunle

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Defender

Age: 18

Rarely used in the under-18 team, Adekunle is a centre-back who can also play at right-back.

Formerly with non-league outfit Aveley FC, he has now been let go from the Spurs system.

Will Andiyapan

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Defender

Age: 20

Andiyapan signed his first professional contract with Spurs in March 2023 and made nine Premier League 2 appearances for the under-21 side last season.

Able to play at centre-back or right-back, he has been capped by Wales up to under-19 level. However, Spurs released him at the end of his contract.

Archie Baptiste

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Defender

Age: 19

After taking his first steps with Chelsea up to under-14 level, Baptiste played for Spurs from the under-15s to the under-21s.

Most of his gametime was for the under-18s in 2022-23 and 2023-24, with involvement limited for the lofty centre-back in his final year at Spurs before his release.

Elliot Krasniqi

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 19

Youth keeper Krasniqi spent a month of last season on loan at Bishop’s Stortford in the seventh tier of English football, having previously played in non-league with Hertford Town and Waltham Abbey on work experience.

He only ever played once for Spurs’ under-21s after joining the club as an under-13 player and has now been released.

Jahziah Linton

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 20

An athletic left-back, Linton was signed by Spurs as an 11-year-old. He played seven times last season for the under-21s in Premier League 2.

Linton signed professional terms with Spurs in April 2023 but his deal has now expired.

Maxwell McKnight

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Right-back

Age: 20

McKnight joined the Spurs academy at the age of 12 and played regularly for the under-21s last season.

He is another of the youngsters being released upon contract expiry, though.

Dante Orr

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Right-back

Age: 18

Orr earned a handful of appearances for Spurs’ under-18s in the Premier League for that age bracket and the FA Youth Cup last season.

But his involvement was sporadic and he made no appearances after Christmas before being released.

Max Robson

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Right-back

Age: 22

Originally an attacking midfielder, Robson was converted to a right-back during his time in the Spurs setup and was playing fairly often for the under-21s last season before his contract expired.

“After 15 incredible years at this Football club, the time has come for me to say goodbye and move on to the next chapter in my career,” he posted on Instagram in May. “This club has been my home, my family, and a place that has shaped me in ways I will always be grateful for. I want to thank the staff, my teammates, and everyone behind the scenes who has supported me every step of the way. Your dedication and belief in me has meant everything to me.

“Although I’m moving on, I’ll carry Spurs with me always. Thank you for the memories, the lessons, and the love.”

Jaden Williams

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Striker

Age: 20

Williams was with Spurs since the age of six. He scored five goals in Premier League 2 for the under-21s last season, including a hat-trick against Blackburn Rovers, but has reached the end of his contract.

The striker posted on Instagram in June: “After 14 unforgettable years, the time has come for me to embark on a new chapter. Since this is just the beginning I thank God for getting me this far. Spurs has been an incredible club and the place that shaped me into who I am today. From my first steps onto the pitch to my last training session, every moment has been filled with passion, growth, and unforgettable memories. I’m beyond grateful for the teammates who became brothers, the coaches who believed in me, the staff who supported me day in and day out.

“This club will always be part of my journey. Though I’m moving on, I take with me the lessons, the friendships, and the pride of having worn this badge for so many years.”