Newcastle United are adamant they will not entertain the possibility of selling Lewis Hall in January, despite Manchester United maintaining a strong interest in the England international, TEAMtalk understands, with the Red Devils already identifying two potential alternatives.

Man Utd spent much of the summer transfer window attempting to strengthen their left-back position, with Hall and Nathaniel Brown emerging as their two leading targets.

However, Brown completed a move to Bayern Munich ahead of the World Cup finals, while Hall committed his future to Newcastle by signing a new long-term contract at St James’ Park in September.

That has done little to dampen Man Utd’s admiration for the 22-year-old, who remains a player of significant interest to the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Newcastle will NOT sell Lewis Hall in January

TEAMtalk understands that Hall continues to feature prominently in Man Utd’s thinking as they assess potential defensive reinforcements, but sources at the club privately acknowledge that securing his signature in January would be extremely difficult, even if they were prepared to make an approach.

Newcastle’s position is unequivocal. The Magpies have no intention of allowing Hall to leave midway through the season and insist the defender is not for sale.

Indeed, sources indicate that Newcastle have not placed a formal price tag on the full-back, such is his importance to manager Matthias Jaissle’s plans and their long-term ambitions.

However, there is an acceptance that, in theory, it would take a left-back world-record transfer fee to even begin considering his departure.

That would mean a figure approaching £70million, underlining just how highly Newcastle value the former Chelsea youngster.

The current world-record transfer fee for a left-back belongs to Lucas Hernandez, who joined Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid in 2019 in a deal worth around £68million.

Therefore, Newcastle are in a particularly strong negotiating position, especially given Hall’s age, potential, England international status and the security of his new contract.

Man Utd are understood to recognise those difficulties and, while Hall remains firmly on their radar, they are also exploring alternative solutions.

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Alejandro Balde and Rayan Ait-Nouri on Man Utd radar

TEAMtalk understands that the Red Devils are looking at potential loan opportunities, with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri among the names attracting genuine interest.

Both players offer different qualities, but Man Utd believe the loan market could provide a more realistic route to strengthening their left-back options heading into the New Year.

Balde is a fringe player at Barcelona, while Ait-Nouri’s situation at Manchester City could potentially offer Man Utd an opportunity to explore his availability.

Whether either club would be willing to sanction a loan remains to be seen, but Man Utd are keeping their options open as they continue to assess the market.

For Newcastle, however, there is little uncertainty over their stance on Hall.

The Magpies regard the defender as a key part of their long-term project and have no desire to lose him, particularly to a Premier League rival.

Man Utd remain admirers, but Newcastle have made their position crystal clear: Hall is not leaving St James’ Park in January, and it would take an extraordinary offer to even begin changing that stance.

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