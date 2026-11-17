Declan Rice has agreed a new mega-money deal after talks with Arsenal chief Andrea Berta

Declan Rice has agreed a lucrative new five-year contract with Arsenal that takes his wages beyond £300,000 a week, TEAMtalk understands, with the club also progressing on two more huge deals and with sources hailing the work of sporting director Andrea Berta since his arrival in early 2025.

Arsenal sources have praised Berta for the impact he has made behind the scenes, believing the Italian has delivered on his promise to provide Mikel Arteta with the squad he wants while backing the manager at every turn.

That has included playing a central role in securing Arteta’s own long-term future, with the Gunners having already reached an agreement on a new contract for their manager.

Berta has also overseen the long-term retention of several of Arsenal’s most important players, having already helped tie down the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel to extended contracts.

With those key figures committed to the club, Arsenal believe the core of their squad is now firmly locked in for the long term, providing Arteta with a strong foundation to build around.

His work in the transfer market has also attracted considerable praise, with the summer additions of Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes representing his latest strategic stand-out moves as Arsenal continue to strengthen their squad.

Now, with Rice, Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard all set to follow, there is a growing belief within Arsenal that they have one of the world’s premier sporting directors at the helm.

The club believe having Berta and Arteta working together provides the foundations for Arsenal to establish themselves not only among football’s leading institutions but also as one of the world’s premier sporting organisations.

Rice’s new agreement represents another significant statement of intent from the north London club.

The England international has put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium following negotiations that have been ongoing for several months, with the Gunners moving to reward one of their most important players.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that securing new contracts for Rice, Timber and captain Odegaard was a major priority for Arsenal, with the club targeting January announcements for all three after already reaching an agreement with Arteta.

We can now confirm that agreements are in place for both Rice and Timber, with Rice’s new deal representing a significant financial commitment from the north London club.

The 26-year-old’s improved terms take him beyond the £300,000-a-week threshold, putting him level with Bukayo Saka as Arsenal’s joint highest-paid player.

It is a clear indication of just how highly Rice is regarded by Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy, having established himself as a central figure since arriving from West Ham United in a deal worth an initial £100million in the summer of 2023.

Rice has become an indispensable part of Arteta’s midfield, combining his defensive qualities with an increasingly influential attacking contribution.

His new five-year agreement provides Arsenal with further long-term security over a player they consider fundamental to their ambitions of competing for major honours.

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Arsenal make ‘significant progress’ on two more vital contract extensions

Arsenal are also making significant progress with other key contract negotiations, with an agreement having been reached with Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch international has impressed since joining from Ajax and has become an increasingly important member of Arteta’s defensive options.

Arsenal’s intention has been to secure the futures of their core players before the January transfer window, and having now reached agreements with Rice and Timber represents a major step towards achieving that objective.

Attention will also turn towards Martin Odegaard, with Arsenal continuing to work on a new agreement for their captain.

The Norwegian remains central to Arteta’s project, and the club are keen to ensure his long-term future is secured.

Indeed, the Norwegian took exception to a recent question on his future at the club, point-blank refusing to answer.

Odegaard is expected to be close to the £300,000-a-week level when his own negotiations are finalised, potentially putting him alongside Rice and Saka among the club’s highest earners.

Berta has worked hard to progress the various agreements, with retaining Arsenal’s most influential players a key part of his recruitment and squad-building strategy.

Having already secured Arteta’s future and now reached agreements with Rice and Timber, Arsenal are making considerable progress behind the scenes.

Rice’s new deal is particularly significant. Not only does it take him beyond the £300,000-a-week barrier, but it also places him alongside Saka at the top of Arsenal’s salary structure.

The Gunners are determined to keep their strongest players together as they continue building a squad capable of challenging for the biggest prizes in domestic and European football.

Meanwhile, Odegaard is understood to have told an incredible €80m-rated winger why he must consider a move to Arsenal next year.

And in other news, and while Rice will still be on a high after England’s incredible win in Spain, it was not such good news for his teammate Martin Zubimendi, who was roasted by the Spanish media for his performance on the night.