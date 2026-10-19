Real Madrid media react to Endrick display v Sevilla as Man Utd transfer decision reached

Real Madrid striker Endrick, who has been linked with Manchester United

The Real Madrid media have praised Endrick for his latest performance for Jose Mourinho’s side, as Manchester United learn whether there is any chance of the Brazilian striker moving to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 24,000 followers on X, reported on October 9 that Man Utd are interested in signing Endrick from Real Madrid in the middle of the season.

There was interest in Endrick from Man Utd in the summer of 2026, too, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, had “held conversations” over a deal for the Brazil international striker.

However, Endrick stayed at Madrid, with Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho recently claiming that the striker will not leave in January either.

Mourinho said last week about Endrick potentially leaving Real Madrid in the middle of the season: “Endrick suffered an injury after pre-season that kept him out for more than a month, about 4 to 5 weeks, which kept him out of the start of the season.

“It’s true that I didn’t give him a proper chance after his recovery and against Villarreal, fortunately for us and unfortunately for him, he was about to come on and then we scored a goal.

“He and Bernardo were about to come on at the very moment we scored the goal and with us winning and playing with 10 men, it’s natural for the coach to change his mind and have other options.

“I don’t think he needs to go on loan, and I think he will be very successful here.”

Mourinho further said: “Forget it, forget it.

“Forget the clubs that are interested. Better to sit down and wait; otherwise, you will get tired.

“He is a player I love; he has incredible potential. He is very important for us.

“Whoever is interested in him will have to fight hard with me – I believe he does not need to be loaned and he will have the greatest success.”

Endrick, who scored against AS Roma in the Champions League last week, is a number nine, but the 20-year-old is also able to play on the right wing, which is where he started in Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Sevilla at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday evening.

During his time on the pitch, the Brazil international took three shots, of which one was on target, and won two fouls.

Both Real Madrid-leaning Spanish news outlets, AS and Marca, were impressed with Endrick’s performance.

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Real Madrid media rave about Man Utd-linked Endrick

AS noted: “A well-deserved starting spot on the right after his impactful role as a substitute against Roma.

“He’s still got it, as he showed in a couple of bursts of speed.

“And if there’s one thing the Brazilian has, it’s faith: he displayed it with a left-footed shot from 35 metres when nobody expected it, and then with an attempted bicycle kick in the box, just in case.

“In the second half, he appealed for a penalty after a perceived foul by Castrin; replays showed he’d only made slight contact.

“In the VAR era, such a fuss is pointless.

“He was substituted in the 70th minute for Brahim.”

Marca gave Endrick 7 out of 10 for his first-term performance and 7 out of 10 for his overall display.

The Spanish publication wrote: “First half: The Brazilian’s first attempt, but he can’t get past his marker.

“Endrick creates something… brimming with confidence.

“A one-two with Jude, he unleashes a shot from 30 metres… but his strike is too central.

“A lot of audacity from the Brazilian.

“Now the Brazilian bursts forward, leaving two opponents in his wake, but his cutback is short and intercepted by the goalkeeper.

“The number 9 tries an overhead kick, but it goes high.

“Second half: Endrick is clutching his face in pain after taking a blow… but it’s nothing serious.

“A poor switch of play from the number 9 could have left Mbappe one-on-one with Vlachodimos.

“Endrick is substituted in the 69th minute for Brahim.

“He wasn’t bad… but he didn’t quite break through. He leaves with valuable playing time and a positive feeling. “

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