Newcastle striker transfer COLLAPSES, but second deal still ON

A Newcastle striker transfer for an eye-watering fee is NOT going ahead, though a more expensive second deal is still happening after a deal sheet was submitted in time.

The top end of the pitch has dominated the headlines at St. James’ Park this summer and although it was left late, a number of high profile deals took shape.

Newcastle are selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a British record £125m fee. The Magpies will ultimately colect £130m, with the extra £5m made up through solidarity payments.

Taking Isak’s place as a like-for-like replacement is Nick Woltemade. The talented German arrived from Stuttgart over the weekend for a club-record £69m package.

However, that still leaves two advanced striker moves to cover – William Osula leaving for Frankfurt and Yoane Wissa joining from Brentford.

Osula had looked on course to join Frankfurt for the eye-catching sum of £30m. According to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope earlier on Monday, Osula was ‘on the verge’ of sealing a switch.

However, Hope has now revealed Osula is NOT leaving Newcastle and instead, will be retained as cover in the No 9 position.

Taking to X, Hope wrote: “William Osula’s move to Frankfurt is NOT happening following an afternoon of talks.

“The Dane will be retained by NUFC as cover.”

With Osula staying and the 7pm deadline passing, Newcastle fans may be forgiven for getting a touch nervous about Wissa.

The Magpies have agreed a £55m fee with Brentford and Wissa has passed a medical. The deal is yet to be announced, though per Hope, Newcastle have submitted their deal sheet in time and now have two more hours to officially conclude the move.

“There are no hitches anticipated in arrival of Yoane Wissa with deal sheet lodged,” added Hope.

READ MORE: What is a deal sheet? Deadline day’s last-minute transfers explained