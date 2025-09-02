Liverpool have been warned that the signing of Alexander Isak could create more trouble than it is worth, with at least one of the club’s big-name summer signings likely to feel “under threat” by the arrival of the Sweden striker.

The Reds completed the blockbuster signing of Isak on Monday evening, paying Newcastle a British record fee of £125m (€144.5m, $169.2m) in the process. Bringing the long-running saga to a close, Liverpool have committed to a six-year contract for the 25-year-old, who eventually leaves St James’ Park after three impressive seasons.

His arrival takes Liverpool’s summer business soaring beyond the £400m mark and significantly strengthens Arne Slot’s attacking arsenal after the Dutchman already moved to sign the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike this summer.

With the only 100% record in the Premier League so far this season, Liverpool – bolstered by the capture of Isak – will now be many people’s favourites to retain their title this season. They will also be heavily expected to push hard to win the Champions League too off the back of their huge summer spree.

However, pundit Steve Nicol suggests the capture of Isak could create a whole manner of difficult selection issues, with new signing Ekitike – off to a flyer this season with three goals in four games – likely to start fearing his place in the side is now under serious threat.

“This is what top class management is about,” the Liverpool legend told ESPN FC. “Because not only are we talking about a guy in Ekitike who could not have started any better for Liverpool, and if you’re him you’re looking over your shoulder now, which is going to be tough.”

Asked how Ekitike might respond to Isak’s arrival, Nicol added: “There’s going to be a strange situation. When Alexander Isak, if he does, walks in the dressing room and it’s ‘pleased to meet you’, Ekitike’s going to be shaking his head and then everyone else, apart from maybe [Mo] Salah, is going to be thinking ‘is this going to be affecting me?’”

Nicol in turn believes that will now be on Slot to manage his star-studded squad and ensure problems do not arise.

“This is going to be down to Arne Slot and how he handles the players,” Nicol concluded.

Carragher suggests Isak signing for Liverpool ‘doesn’t feel right’

Nicol isn’t the only pundit to question the merits of the Reds swooping for Isak, who has effectively gone on strike at Newcastle to try and force the move.

And while the fee is set to come in for less than the £150m originally quoted by Newcastle, Carragher feels the British record deal will leave a sour taste.

“He [Alexander Isak] will be an amazing signing, but from a fan’s point of view for myself, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150 million on Isak,” Carragher said on The Overlap.

“He’s Liverpool’s number one target, and I can probably imagine that, but there’s something about Liverpool buying another striker [Hugo Ekitike], and he’s backup.

“Something about it doesn’t feel right to me. I know Liverpool need numbers, for a number of reasons, at the top of the pitch.

“I look at Isak, and he’s obviously thrown his toys out the pram once Arsenal signed a striker and Liverpool signed a striker.

“From his point of view and from his agent’s point of view, do they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on? It feels a bit messy to me now.

“For me, when I think of Liverpool, it doesn’t look really planned – I don’t think the plan is to buy a striker for £80million, and then be looking to buy another one for £120million.”

Former Reds goalkeeper David James does not think Liverpool need Isak to win the Premier League.

“Liverpool don’t need Alexander Isak to win the Premier League,” James told William Hill.

“It’s possible for a team to be blessed with too many riches – and it can end with disappointing results.

“If they were to sign Isak, one immediate benefit would be that it would significantly weaken Newcastle.

“But that’s not the difference between winning the Premier League or not – it wouldn’t make them any stronger favourites than they already are.”

Paul Merson thinks Liverpool ought to have focused on signing a centre-half ahead of Isak.

“Last year, I thought the team virtually picked itself. However, this year there seems like a lot of competition for places, and it will be tricky to keep everyone happy,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“Potentially throw in Alexander Isak and that problem gets bigger.

“I worry for Liverpool this year, especially at the back.

“There’s been a lot of noise surrounding the potential deal to sign Isak, suggesting they will romp to the title if they sign the striker from Newcastle. I hear a lot of people saying that if Liverpool get Isak it’s game over in the Premier League. It’s finished.

“I just don’t see them winning the league as a foregone conclusion, Isak or not.

“If I was Liverpool, I’d be looking more for a centre back than Isak.”

