Newcastle United have made a bid for Rayo Vallecano winger Jorge de Frutos, according to a Spanish report, which emerged after he against Real Madrid at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday.

Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy are the two recognised right-wingers in the Newcastle squad at the moment, with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes the two options for manager Eddie Howe on the left.

Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and William Osula are the three forwards for Newcastle, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season.

Newcastle’s interest in Oscar Bobb before his move to Fulham from Manchester City indicates that Howe wants to sign a new winger.

There has also been speculation linking Newcastle with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, which suggests that the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), are keen on adding a new striker to the squad.

It seems that Newcastle have finally found a player who can operate as a striker and as a winger.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle have made an ‘offer’ of €15million (£13m, $17.8m) for Rayo Vallecano winger Jorge de Frutos.

The ‘concrete proposal’ from the Premier League club ‘reflects the seriousness of the interest’.

The report has added: ‘Newcastle United’s coaching staff, led by Eddie Howe, see Jorge de Frutos as an ideal player to change the rhythm of matches.

‘His ability to act as a game-changer off the bench is one of his most highly valued attributes.

‘When matches get bogged down, his dribbling, long-range shooting, and awareness of space can make the difference.

‘Newcastle United believe he can further enhance his performance in that role.’

De Frutos is a regular in the Rayo team, having started 20 LaLiga games this season and 30 matches in the league in the 2024/25 campaign.

Fichajes’ report seems to suggest that Newcastle manager Howe plans to use him as a substitute who can change the game.

De Frutos is a right-winger by trade, but the Spain international is also able to play as a forward.

The 28-year-old led the line for Rayo in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Real Madrid in LaLiga at Estadio Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

De Frutos scored in the 49th minute, but Madrid won the match 2-1.

The Spaniard has scored eight goals and given four assists in 29 appearances for Rayo so far this season.

Fichajes is a very speculative news outlet, so one should wait for other sources to back this claim that Newcastle have bid for De Frutos.

However, based on previous reports about Newcastle’s desire to sign a striker and a winger, maybe, just maybe, there is something in it.

