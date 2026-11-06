Newcastle: Shearer names ‘worrying thing’ that could get Jaissle sacked as recruitment chiefs also slammed

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer fears Matthias Jaissle could be shown the door if elements of the team’s performance do not improve significantly, while also being heavily critical of the club’s recent recruitment.

The German revealed on Thursday that he received a vote of confidence from the St James’ Park hierarchy following Monday night’s hugely disappointing loss to Everton.

Indeed, Jaissle said: “I try to not follow things that are written but here and there you get some comments. The nice part is that I got even more the feeling from within the club [about] how committed they are and that is something really important in a week where there is speculation or rumours.

“It was good to know, good to feel but I try not to be distracted. I try and focus on the things that I can influence and that is not rumours and speculation.”

Newcastle travel to Fulham this weekend aiming to head into the international break on a positive note, but Shearer admitted there were some incredibly worrying signs during that loss to the Toffees.

Speaking to Betfair, he said: “It was two sorry performances from Newcastle against Everton in the Carabao Cup last week and in the Premier League on Monday.

“I could have accepted them getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup if they’d won the next game at home and put in a good performance. We’d rather have the three points than go through in that competition. But the manner in which Newcastle lost both matches was concerning.

“On Monday, I was at St James’ Park, watching closely, and I wasn’t quite sure what Newcastle were trying to do. What formation, what tactics – it was a mess and it’s worrying. It was a poor flat performance, especially after playing against Everton three days earlier in the cup.

“If you’re going to get beaten, you go down fighting. You couldn’t say Newcastle did that against Everton in either game. We’re not creating anything. That’s the worrying thing.”

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Shearer takes shots at Newcastle recruitment team

Meanwhile, Shearer also took aim at the club’s recent recruitment – which has seen Newcastle spend around £500million over two summer windows.

Of that outlay, the likes of Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey have all failed to make any real impact.

“You have to look at Newcastle’s recruitment because of the money that they’ve spent,” Shearer added. “You’re not seeing a lot of value for money.

“The goalkeeper should have done better with the goal on Monday.

“It is a massive game this weekend at Fulham. The international break is a tough time for managers under pressure because they know what could happen.

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“We have to be patient as fans, but the team must give us something to cling to. And at the minute, they’re not giving us enough to shout about in terms of excitement, chances or goals. That must change.

“I don’t mind when we miss chances but the time to worry is when we don’t create them and we’re not creating chances.

“We look like a team that are not going to score many goals and that’s worrying.”