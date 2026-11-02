Newcastle battling to sign £33m-rated LaLiga star as PSG thunder into race

Newcastle are in the mix to sign Javi Rodriguez

Celta Vigo star Javi Rodriguez is attracting significant interest from the Premier League, with Newcastle United, Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham all known admirers of the versatile defender, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who can also play at right-back, has established himself as a key figure under Claudio Giraldez after rising through the club’s academy.

Newcastle, Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham all made enquiries about Rodriguez during the final stages of the summer window.

While those approaches did not develop into formal offers, the interest has not cooled. The same quartet remain among the clubs that have sounded out his situation, viewing him as a player capable of adapting to the physical and tactical demands of English football.

Interest is not limited to England, however. Paris Saint-Germain have also kept a close eye on the Spaniard, with manager Luis Enrique said to appreciate his technical qualities and positional flexibility. Italian sides such as AC Milan and Como were likewise linked during the summer, too.

Rodriguez recently signed a new contract that runs until June 2030. Sources state that his release clause remains set at €40million (£33.4m / $44.9m), a figure that protects his value, with Celta sources well aware of the interest in him.

His market valuation sat at a much lower price point before, but now clubs will have to meet the clause, or at least get close to it, to land him in January.

READ NEXT – Arsenal and Newcastle accelerate pursuit of €40m-rated Brazilian midfield sensation

Newcastle face major competition for Javi Rodriguez

Rodriguez’s stock has risen on the back of consistent performances.

An academy graduate who joined at the age of seven, he has already accumulated more than 90 first-team appearances and earned his senior Spain debut in June.

This season he has also notched three goals in 10 appearances across all competitions, showing the attacking threat he can offer from the back.

For Celta, the renewed deal provides security, yet the club are under no illusions that a significant bid could test their resolve in the coming months.

Rodriguez is happy enough, but the lure of the Premier League or PSG will be hard to ignore.

For Newcastle, he represents a long-term option to come in and compete for a spot in Matthias Jaissle’s defence.

Rodriguez could provide cover at centre-back and right-back, two positions where extra depth would be useful for Jaissle.

But the Magpies must move decisively to win the race, with three Premier League rivals interested, along with PSG, Milan and Como.

READ MORE – Shock Everton links with £34m Tottenham star debunked as two January transfer priorities emerge