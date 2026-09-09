Chelsea great Joe Cole has made his Champions League prediction and has not gone with any of the three joint favourites to lift the trophy in Madrid next year, having explained why he is backing Jose Mourinho to hoist Real Madrid to European glory once again.

Regardless of their success last season, Cole doesn’t fancy any of Barcelona, PSG, or Arsenal and instead believes a different Spanish club will take home the prize.

Despite Arsenal’s bolstered squad, which includes the signings of Brazilian star Bruno Guimaraes, England international Ezri Konsa, and Belgian Pro League talisman Christos Tzolis, Cole doesn’t believe they can best last season’s efforts, where they were agonisingly beaten after a penalty shootout against PSG.

Similarly, Barcelona have added plenty of quality to their ranks over the summer, namely Ballon d’Or winner Rodri and Anthony Gordon. They will also be hoping to taste European glory this season, with their last Champions League victory being just over a decade ago.

PSG haven’t been quite as active as the prior two clubs in this summer’s transfer window, but they have definitely claimed their spot at the top of the European pile over the last two seasons and will be looking to be the first club to win the Champions League three seasons in a row since Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid team from 2015-2018.

All three favourites have started the season unbeaten and will be looking to continue their runs into the Champions League in their opening fixtures on Wednesday night.

Instead, former Chelsea winger Cole has gone with Real Madrid as his pick for this year’s Champions League winner, despite them sitting fifth in the odds and falling out in the quarter-finals last season at the hands of Bayern Munich.

READ NEXT: Erling Haaland chooses between Real Madrid, Barcelona as Man City exit ignites – report

Mourinho can lead Real to UCL glory, says Cole

Cole believes new boss Jose Mourinho is made for moments like this and told TNT Sports he believes they will be crowned as the best in Europe following their 2-1 victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

He said: “I’ve gone for Real Madrid. You look at Jose Mourinho going back there and the fact the final is at Atletico’s ground. The man is just a walking Hollywood story of a manager, and I can just see him doing it.

“A lot of people have written him off, but I think he’s still top-drawer and actually is better suited working with that level of elite players.

“I fancy them. Ultimately, it’s about the players, but you need that mix with the manager,” Cole continued. “The only problem they need to solve is Kylian Mbappe, but they can get him firing and get the team working around him. Vinicius staying was massive for the club as well.

“I think there’s something in the air with Real Madrid; I fancy them in the Champions League this season.”

After falling to defeat against Real Betis at the weekend, Madrid were back to winning ways on Tuesday evening, with first-half goals from Mbappe and Federico Valverde being enough to edge past Inter.

They now look forward to an away day in Italy in their next Champions League fixture, as they face Roma on 14 October.

DON’T MISS: Conditions revealed for Zubimendi to QUIT Arsenal with Real Madrid learning chances of shock January raid – Exclusive