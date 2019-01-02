Arsenal forward reveals whether Liverpool thrashing knocked confidence

Alex Iwobi insists the confidence of Arsenal’s players was not affected by their weekend thrashing at Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s side lost 5-1 at Anfield but recovered well to secure a 4-1 victory at home to Fulham on New Year’s Day.

The result, as well as the performance, against Liverpool showed how far the Gunners are from being considered among the Premier League elite.

Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all struck in the win over Fulham, who remain in the bottom three as a result.

Although the scoreline looked more convincing than the overall display, Iwobi was pleased to see the players bounce back so soon after such a galling loss.

“It was a good performance from the team, and a great response after the defeat we had so it was a good result,” he told the club’s official website.

“We like to make sure our opponents are scared to come to the Emirates, and we have kept that going and it’s a great win for us and for the fans.”

Asked if the players had their confidence knocked at Liverpool, Nigeria international Iwobi replied: “No, not at all.

“We just picked ourselves up in training and you just have to forget about the past but learn your lessons.

“You could see today that we played with confidence and did well.”