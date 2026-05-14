Liverpool and Arsenal continue to watch developments around Anthony Gordon with interest and should not be ruled out of the transfer equation this summer, as three serious doubts have emerged that a move to Bayern Munich will come to fruition.

The Newcastle winger is wanted man this summer after a brilliant spell on Tyneside that has seen him contribute towards 67 goals (39 scored, 28 assists) during 152 appearances for the club since a £45m move from Everton in January 2023.

That record of a goal contribution every 2.2 appearances has helped Gordon become a regular for club and country and, despite being under contract at St James’ Park until the summer of 2030, has seen him linked with some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Amid increasing claims that Gordon is looking to leave Newcastle this summer, TEAMtalk sources confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the 25-year-old’s agent has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich over a summer move to the Allianz Arena.

However, a move to Bavaria remains far from certain. Newcastle value the star at upwards of £75m (€87m, $101m), their belief enhanced by the fact that there is no exit clause in his contract.

On the flipside, sources understand that, while Bayern are very much keen on a summer deal, they are only prepared to start the bidding at slightly above £50million, with sources insisting the Bundesliga champions are potentially willing to stretch towards the £60million (€70m, $81m) mark if negotiations advance.

However, with the Newcastle Evening Chronicle denying reports that an agreement is in place with Bayern, while also insisting they don’t need to sell the player to help ease any PSR concerns, the prospects of a move to Bayern appear a significant way off at this moment in time.

As TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, explains, that could well open the door for both Arsenal and Liverpool – unlikely to be deterred by Newcastle’s valuation – from making a move of their own and the pair, who both are in the market for new wingers this summer, are understood to be keeping a close eye on developments…

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Danny Murphy questions Anthony Gordon’s links to Bayern

Indeed, sources understand that, were Liverpool to make a concrete move for Gordon, the 25-year-old would give favour to a return to Merseyside, having supported the Reds as a youngster and being on their books as a schoolboy before making the cross-city move to Everton.

As a result, Gordon would likely stall on committing fully to a move to Bayern until he is able to assess the level of interest from Liverpool this summer.

As news began filtering through that Gordon had an agreement over personal terms to join Bayern Munich, pundit Danny Murphy has also questioned the likelihood of the player moving to Bavaria.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy does not see an easy path into Bayern’s first team, given they currently boast two of the best wingers around in Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

“I am a little surprised,” Murphy stated when asked about the chances of Gordon agreeing terms with Bayern.

“I mean, I like Anthony Gordon. He has got great strengths and qualities.

“His consistency is a problem. Yes, he had that wonderful run in Europe this season, but a lot about it is that this is his highest scoring season.

“But when you look at where Bayern Munich are at, I don’t think he threatens the XI.

“He is not on Diaz’s level or Olise’s level.

“So, from a footballing perspective, I am looking at, of course, he is going to… if it does happen, amazing contract, they will pay him more than he is on at Newcastle, he is going to a club that are more likely to win things.

“They are going to play 60 games, so he will get games.

“He is not on the same level as Luis Diaz, and he is what, four years younger, three years younger.

“So, unless Munich have got some sort of plan, Olise is off somewhere, and Diaz is off somewhere, I don’t think.

“Okay, he has confidence in himself, fine, I am sure he has, he is that type of lad, but from a footballing perspective, as a player, I am trying to look at it from his point of view.

“Other than the financial gain, you are going to be sitting on the bench.”

Regardless of Newcastle’s denials, it is, however, shaping up to be a very difficult summer for Newcastle.

In addition to Gordon, the likes of Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali also find themselves the subject of strong transfer speculation.

In more positive news, TEAMtalk has learned that Newcastle are the leading suitors to sign a brilliant Monaco midfielder rated in the £39m bracket.

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