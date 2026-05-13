Man Utd say YES to mammoth Real Madrid signing as transfer hijack begins

Manchester United are ready to rescue a Real Madrid superstar with permission to leave, while a move to hijack a Crystal Palace deal worth €40m is ON and there’s updates on Andre Onana and Jobe Bellingham.

Federico Valverde to Man Utd

Real Madrid have put Federico Valverde up for sale and Man Utd are ready to swoop for the Los Blancos ‘outcast’.

That’s according to the Mirror who state the repercussions for Valverde’s recent training ground fight with Aurelien Tchouameni are only just beginning.

Valverde was knocked unconscious during his tangle with his teammate and after suffering a concussion, he’ll not play again this season.

Both players have apologised and were fined €500,000 by Real, though the Mirror state many within the dressing room have taken Tchouameni’s side and want the Uruguayan gone.

More tellingly, it’s claimed the club’s hierarchy are ‘furious’ with Valverde, with the report suggesting he’s the one they’re pinning the blame on for embarrassing the club.

Accordingly, he’s been put up for sale and Man Utd are ready to launch a blockbuster swoop to bring the 27-year-old to Old Trafford and give him a fresh start in England.

FULL DETAILS: Man Utd ready to sign Real Madrid ‘outcast’ Florentino Perez is ‘furious’ with

Man Utd hijack Crystal Palace move

Palace have made an approach to sign AC Milan’s Strahinja Pavlovic, but Gazzetta dello Sport now state United are primed to muscle in and could seal a deal for themselves.

Pavlovic, 24, plays at centre-back and is already drawing comparisons to iconic former Man Utd defender, Nemanja Vidic.

Milan don’t want to sell, but could begrudgingly cash in for around €40m / £35m if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

They’re currently in the UCL spots, but only just with Milan only ahead of fifth-placed Roma on head-to-head record. The final two games of the season will determine their European fate, and potentially Pavlovic’s too.

The left-footed centre-back has caught Man Utd’s eye, per the report, with their interest termed ‘concrete’ and ‘noteworthy’.

Fellow Premier League side Palace have already asked for information, but if Man Utd thunder in, there’ll only be one winner.

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Andre Onana / Jobe Bellingham updates

Man Utd are ready to boot Andre Onana out of the club once and for all, while TEAMtalk has been provided with exclusive information on United’s pursuit of Jobe Bellingham.

Onana wants to return to Man Utd and fight for the starting spot once his loan spell with Trabzonspor concludes.

However, ESPN are the latest to confirm Man Utd have NO INTENTION of giving Onana another shot. That’s perhaps not a surprise given Senne Lammens has already been named the pound for pound signing of the season.

Accordingly, Man Utd want Onana off the books, meaning they’re hopeful of finding a permanent buyer and not simply settling for another loan.

Regarding Jude’s brother Jobe who plays for Borussia Dortmund, we can reveal United are once again watching the 20-year-old closely following his dramatic resurgence under Niko Kovac this season.

Bellingham’s move to Dortmund looked to have fallen flat, with the midfielder starved of action and struggling when he did feature.

However, he’s started 18 of Dortmund’s last 20 games and amid a string of impressive displays, he’s back on Man Utd’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window in which the Red Devils will sign multiple new midfielders.

READ MORE: Man Utd reignite move for ‘dominant’ Jobe Bellingham as two ‘leading’ targets confirmed