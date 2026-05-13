Liverpool to sanction move for legendary star as £20m deal gets real

Liverpool are expected to wave goodbye to Alisson Becker this summer, while a £20m move Arne Slot will love is now possible and there’s news on a U-turn from the Anfield decision-makers.

End of an era for Alisson Becker

A journalist who specialises in covering Liverpool is increasingly of the belief Alisson Becker will join Juventus this summer.

Along with Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar, Alisson is among Liverpool’s three greatest goalkeepers of all time. Precisely where he ranks within that top three is open to debate, and there’ll be plenty who believe he takes the No 1 spot.

However, all good things must come to an end and with just one year left on his deal, Alisson has already given the green light to joining Serie A giant Juventus.

Alisson and Liverpool maintain an extremely strong relationship and the club won’t push the Brazilian out if he desires to stay, nor will they stand in his way if he asks to start a new chapter in Turin.

But according to reporter David Lynch, the fact Alisson is speaking with Juventus and is open to joining the Italian giant strongly suggests a move will occur this summer.

Asked by AnfieldIndex if he expects Alisson to still be at Anfield next year, Lynch replied: “I’d be surprised at this point. I think there’s just a lot of smoke there.

“I think clearly what’s happening here is that the decision is on the player’s side really, in terms of does he want to move on and try something new or does he want to stick around?”

He continued: “Because he’s under contract, Liverpool will give him the choice of either, as long as their needs in terms of a transfer fee are met.

“The fact that things are clearly advancing on the player’s side says to me that there’s a willingness there to let him go and a willingness on his side to go. So I don’t think Liverpool will stand in his way.”

If Alisson does depart, Liverpool will experience a colossal experience and leadership drain with Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah also taking flight at season’s end.

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£20m deal Arne Slot will love

In other news, Liverpool can secure the signing of right-back, Lutsharel Geertruida, for around £20m, though there is competition from one particularly keen Premier Leaguer rival.

Liverpool looked into the signing of Geertruida – who is on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig – in January at a time when injuries had decimated their backline. Ultimately, a deal proved impossible to make.

Geertruida is a known commodity to Slot having played for the Dutch manager during their time at Feyenoord.

And according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, a reunion is possible at the end of the season, with Geertruida not re-joining Sunderland when his loan expires.

Liverpool have problems at right-back with Jeremie Frimpong struggling in his first season on Merseyside and Conor Bradley still raw even before he suffered a serious knee injury in January that is anticipated to disrupt next season too.

In Geertruida, the Reds could sign a player Slot knows he can trust, and valued at a modest £20m, he wouldn’t prevent Liverpool from spending much bigger sums on arguably more important signings on the flanks and in central midfield.

Bailey revealed Liverpool are monitoring Geertruida, though there is stern competition from Leeds United who believe they hold an advantage over the Reds…

FULL DETAILS: Leeds battling Liverpool to sign top-class Dutch defender with ace card key to £20m deal

FSG U-turn on Arne Slot

Meanwhile, Liverpool are so confident Slot has what it takes to turn their ship around that they might dispense with the end of season review that was pencilled in to determine his fate.

That’s according to reporter Ben Jacobs who revealed Liverpool see no need to wait until the campaign has concluded before rubberstamping Slot is the man to lead the club forward.

Owners FSG have already determined there are three mitigating factors that explain Liverpool’s poor season.

Firstly, the tragic passing of Diogo Jota was cited as an event that must not be overlooked or downplayed.

Secondly, the dramatic decline of Mohamed Salah – who went from Premier League player of the year to misfiring luxury player in a matter of months – was mentioned.

Finally, Liverpool making too many changes to their starting eleven in one go last summer was referenced.

Accordingly, Slot will must now prove they are indeed mitigating factors and not merely excuses.

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