A stunning report in the English media claims Manchester United are ready to rescue a Real Madrid superstar Los Blancos surprisingly want rid of.

Man Utd will spend heavily on two new central midfielders this summer, while Real Madrid too are primed to invest in the engine room.

Club supremo Florentino Perez and incoming manager Jose Mourinho have both approved a blockbuster move for Manchester City’s Rodri. However, Rodri is ready to reject Real and sign a new contract with City.

Many of United’s targets, meanwhile, are well documented. The likes of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Ederson and Carlos Baleba have been written about at length.

But according to the latest from the Mirror, Man Utd could tick off one of their two midfield boxes by raiding Real Madrid.

It’s remarkably claimed Real Madrid are ready to sell Federico Valverde following his recent bust-up with Aurelien Tchouameni, and Man Utd are prepared to give him a new home in the north west of England.

Man Utd ready to sign Federico Valverde

Valverde, 27, is a guaranteed starter in Real’s eleven and just a few months ago, made headlines for all the right reasons when scoring a memorable hattrick against Man City in the Champions League.

But more recently, Valverde has been in the news for all the wrong reasons when hospitalised after being knocked unconscious by Tchouamani in a training ground scrap.

Both players have since apologised and been fined €500,000. However, the fallout doesn’t end there, with the Mirror claiming senior Real chiefs – of which Perez is the highest ranking – are ‘furious’ with the Uruguayan.

Accordingly, and with experienced dressing room figures reportedly taking Tchouameni’s side, the decision has now been taken to put Valverde up for sale.

The report explained: ‘Manchester United are weighing up a shock move for Real Madrid outcast Federico Valverde.

‘The Uruguay star has found himself an outcast in the Spanish capital following his training ground bust-up with team-mate Aurelién Tchouaméni.

‘The incident left Valverde needing hospital treatment for concussion – which has left him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

‘The Real vice captain was forced to issue a public statement and made a grovelling apology. But it’s understood club bosses remain furious with the midfielder, and will now consider selling him this summer.

‘To make matters worse, senior figures in the Real dressing room have sided with Tchouameni – and want Valverde to be sold ahead of next season.’

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Man Utd are no stranger to signing high profile players from Real Madrid having bought Angel Di Maria, Raphael Varane and Casemiro from the Spanish giant in the post-Fergie years.

No projected transfer fee was cited in the piece, though it was stressed Man Utd would have to pay a ‘massive fee’.

Whether Valverde would be open to joining the Red Devils is also not clear at this stage.

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