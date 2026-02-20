Bayern Munich arranging double deal to leave Liverpool, Arsenal empty-handed

Bayern hope to prevent Arsenal and Liverpool from stealing their German gem

Bayern Munich are set to seal the first part of a two-pronged deal on Sunday in an effort to prevent Liverpool, Arsenal and a handful of others from completing a sensational raid.

Arsenal and Liverpool have made their interest known in Bayern Munich’s rising star Lennart Karl, with sources confirming that the Premier League giants have checked in on the teenager ahead of his 18th birthday this weekend.

Karl, who turns 18 on Sunday, is already regarded as a future cornerstone by many within Munich’s hierarchy.

His rapid ascent through the ranks has sparked plenty of debate behind the scenes, with the odd disagreement about his role as he’s broken through. However, those close to the player insist that Karl only sees his future with Bayern.

Bayern are understood to have an agreement in place to extend Karl’s deal on his birthday, but we can reveal that talks are ongoing about a further extension – potentially locking him into a fresh four-year contract.

This move underlines Bayern’s determination to make Karl a centre-piece of their long-term plans.

Heading into 2026 and before his birthday, a number of top clubs have maintained contact.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all confirmed admirers, while we can reveal that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have also kept a line of communication open, regularly checking on his situation.

But the message from Karl and his representatives is clear: he is not looking to move and won’t be pushing for a departure anytime soon.

“Karl does not want to be anywhere else, his future is at Bayern Munich and he is determined to become a centre-piece of the future,” a source confirmed to TEAMtalk.

“Yes, there is no denying interest, but that is very much par for the course for such a talent as him.”

With Europe’s elite circling, Bayern remain confident that Karl’s commitment will see him become a defining figure in their next generation.

